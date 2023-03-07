Creed III has finally hit cinemas and has been a huge success already, with plenty of time to continue smashing records. Worldwide, it’s already smashed $100 million at box office, in America, it has been the biggest opening for a sports film ever.

Michael B Jordan, who plays the protagonist made his directorial debut and by all accounts it has been a major success. Film aims to make an audience feel a certain way and immerse them in the fictional world for a couple of hours.

However, in France, it appears to have gone one step too far as viewers took to a genuine brawl with one another after the film had finished, at least they waited for the ending eh?

French viewers brawl after watching Creed III in the cinemas

Creed III sees Creed feud with his childhood friend Damian as Jordan’s character looks to continue his legacy in the boxing world. It has kept true to real life with Canelo Alvarez and Tony Bellew making an appearance in the film.

It certainly sounds like it is being received brilliantly by those that go to see it, although in a French cinema, fans enjoyed the film a bit too much and decided to brawl with each other, with one fan filming the scuffle unfold, uploading it to social media.

Understandably, the clip has gone viral on social media given the obscene nature of the clip. Fans weren’t just play fighting in high spirits after watching the film, they were fully brawling and you can see in the video huge shots landing.

Video: Fans watching Creed III brawl after the film finishes

Obviously, the thrill of professional boxing being embellished in a film to make it even more entertaining is a good thing and those that fancy the film, should enjoy it to the fullest. However, fighting afterwards is not the way to go.

Just because it may look thrilling on the TV and the big screen, that shouldn’t translate into the cinema, it’s incredibly dangerous and can result in catastrophic consequences, and even fatal. Maintaining the safety of those around you is of paramount importance.

So, if you do go and watch Creed III, even if you sit there thinking it’s the best film ever come the end credits, don’t try and replicate what you’ve just seen, talk about it with your friends and those that watch it with you.