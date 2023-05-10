Cricket commentator Roshan Abeysinghe has caused controversy following comments made during Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh women's T20 international.

The incident happened when Bangladesh spinner Nahida Akter bowled a no-ball.

Abeysinghe began his comment that has caused outrage on social media by saying: "It is a no-ball as well. Now this is unpardonable. Unpardonable on two counts, one thing a spinner, the second thing, a lady."

Abeysinghe continued: "I don't think they have big strides, so in that context, I am very surprised how she could overstep. The replay showed that Akter had dislodged the bails with her trailing leg, which led to the no-ball."

Abeysinghe then finished by saying: "She is dislodging the bails. That is the reason. I told you it can never be a stride."

The commentator later apologised on Twitter, replying to a post of the footage: "Hi Georgie let me extend an unconditional apology if you or anyone else were offended. The comments were never meant to be insulting, but was made through a pure cricketing angle innocently. Still I am willing say sorry and stand corrected. Once again, my apologies sincerely."

The comments led to fierce backlash from viewers, with some suggesting he should stand down.

It is clear, though, Abeysinghe was commentating from a purely cricketing perspective, and did not mean the comments to come across in a sexist manner.

Georgie Heath, who posted the video, is also a commentator and tweeted along with the video: "This commentator should be removed from ever commentating on women’s cricket again."

No action has been taken against Abeysinghe, with the apology seemingly enough for him to continue in his post.

Whether the commentator will learn from this incident remains to be seen. Choice of words are crucial when commentating, and in the modern world, incidents like this can cause an almighty backlash, whether it was intentional or not.