Highlights Ronda Rousey has gone viral recently after claiming to be the GOAT of MMA.

Cris Cyborg, however, has responded to those claims by taking to X to mock her former foe.

Rousey lost her last two fights in the UFC to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, but she clearly has excuses for both defeats.

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey hasn't lost any of her confidence. During a recent interview on Valeria Lipovetsky's Not Alone podcast, she proclaimed herself to be the greatest fighter who has ever lived.

"Just from that one fight, everybody felt like, ‘Oh she’s a fraud.’ I know that I’m the greatest fighter that has ever lived, but when it got to a point that I had taken so much neurological damage that I couldn’t take it anymore, suddenly everything I had accomplished meant nothing."

Rousey is a pioneer of women's MMA and the reason there are women's divisions in the UFC today, but she's arguably not the GOAT of MMA. She's not even the GOAT of WMMA if we are being honest.

Cris Cyborg Responds to Ronda Rousey's GOAT Claim

One of the women in the discussion for that honour is Cris Cyborg, who fans called to fight Rousey on numerous occasions. The fight never came to fruition, but the what-could-have-been still hangs like a thick cloud in the air. So, when Rousey's comments went viral, it wasn't a shock that Cyborg would weigh in. She retweeted the clip from the podcast and wrote: "Poor girl still suffering from CTE."

Cyborg also teased Rousey over her mouthguard comments. "I hope she finally got a good mouth guard," she concluded the tweet. The jab was in response to Rousey's claims that her mouth guard issues and a concussion from a fall are why she lost her last two fights in the UFC.

“I had taken punishment until I couldn’t take it anymore," she said. "When it got to the point that I couldn’t take it anymore, I was vilified as ‘She was all hype, she was just lucky.’ People making all these judgments about me in a fight where my first loss, my mouth guard was bad, I literally came into that fight concussed from slipping down some stairs already after all these years of concussions. I had an absolutely terrible weight cut, which means you have less fluid in your brain to protect it.”

Ronda Rousey's Defeats in UFC

She lost to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes

Rousey is referring to her fight with Holly Holm at UFC 193 in 2015. In that fight, Holm earned a head kick knockout, becoming the first woman to ever defeat Rousey. In her return she fought Amanda Nunes and lost again. She hasn't fought in the UFC since.

“I was out on my feet for the entire fight. I was trying to make it look like I wasn’t hurt, but I wasn’t there cognitively. I couldn’t think as fast or judge distance. Then, after the second fight, I saw how all these people I was coming back to fight for had suddenly turned against me. All of my appreciation for them turned to resentment."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Ronda Rousey has an 86.2% finishing rate.

Holm lost four of her next five fights after defeating Rousey. She will fight Kayla Harrison at UFC 300 on the 13th of April. Cyborg, meanwhile, is the current Bellator featherweight champion and is gearing up for a boxing fight while she waits for the PFL to book her an MMA fight. Nunes, another one of Rousey's rivals, retired as the UFC's only women's double champion. For the record, Nunes beat Holm, Rousey, and Cyborg, so if we're talking WMMA GOATs, she's it.

Rousey retired from MMA and had a brief WWE career before retiring for good to raise children and work on her farm.

Key statistics provided by Cagematch.net