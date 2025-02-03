Tennis star Cristian Garin refused to continue playing and demanded a disqualification after a shocking incident during a Davis Cup tie between Chile and Belgium.

The drama unfolded during the deciding set, when Garin's opponent, Zizou Bergs, broke serve to lead 6-5. In his excitement, Bergs sprinted towards his team to celebrate, but couldn’t stop in time as Garin, who was changing ends himself, came around the net. The two collided as the Belgian’s shoulder struck the Chilean in the eye.

The 2022 Wimbledon quarter-finalist fell to the ground in pain, prematurely halting the Belgian crowd’s cheers. Bergs immediately apologised as Garin received medical attention. After being cleared to continue, however, the Chilean’s team demanded Bergs' disqualification, arguing passionately with the umpire.

Garin was visibly upset, saying: “You don’t know what it’s like to get hit in the face after playing two-and-a-half hours in this damn match. I’m not going to play.”

Although Bergs received a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct, the officials decided not to disqualify him. As a result, the former world No. 17 was penalised with a game loss for refusing to play.

The tense situation escalated when Garin faced three consecutive time violations for choosing not to continue, leading to another game penalty, which handed Bergs a narrow victory of 6-3, 4-6, 7-5, ultimately sealing the overall result at 3-1.

Post-Match Reaction to Cristian Garin Incident

The Chilean has spoken out about the clash that stopped him continuing

Despite an independent doctor clearing him to play, which led to the penalty, Garin expressed his frustration during a press conference, stating: “They wanted to finish that match at any cost.”

Cristian Garin's best Grand Slam performances (as of 03/02/25) Grand Slam Best result Year Australian Open Third round 2022 French Open Fourth round 2021 Wimbledon Quarter-final 2022 US Open Second round (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022)

Chile's captain, Nicolas Massu, was also furious, saying: “One hour-and-a-half later, we still didn’t receive any apology from anyone. Not a single person asked if Cristian was okay.”

Later, a disgruntled Garin expressed his feelings about the incident on social media, showing his inflamed eye and revealing that he was struggling with dizziness and blurry vision.

He wrote: “I still can't believe they got us DISQUALIFIED. That the general referee forced me to play with dizziness and unable to see well after 2h40 min playing at high intensity. Years loving this sport watching millions of matches and I never saw, nor thought about living something like this. So sad after all the week's effort and all the team work. Thanks to ITF for ZERO CONCERN FOR MY HEALTH."

Former nine-time Wimbledon women’s singles champion Martina Navratilova also weighed in on the controversy, stating: “I am sorry - that should be a default. Out of control. Mind you, the screaming is not great either.”

Many fans even joked, with one saying: “Tennis has become the UFC.”