Tottenham had Cristian Romero sent off for a crazy challenge as they were knocked out of this year's Champions League by AC Milan.

Antonio Conte's side trailed 1-0 entering the second leg knowing they needed to score at least once to force extra-time but the north London club created little, with the match eventually finishing goalless.

The likes of Harry Kane and Heung min-Son were limited to few chances on the night and the mood was sombre by the end as Spurs' hopes of ending their trophy doubt were crushed.

Romero's red card

Romero was booked early in the first half for bringing down Rafael Leao just outside the box and from then on it seemed almost inevitable that the Argentine would get a second booking.

Indeed, the central defender was fortunate to get away with a few poor challenges, before his luck eventually ran out.

With 15 minutes to go, Romero flew in far late on Theo Hernandez right near the touchline and the Spurs faithful knew at that point that their race was run.

Check out the moment of stupidity below:

VIDEO: Cristian Romero's second yellow card

Whether or not Spurs could have found a goal if Romero wasn't sent off remains to be seen, but the Argentine certainly did little to help his side.

To make matters worse, with Hernandez clinging to the ball on the touchline, it was a tackle that really didn't need to be made.

Spurs' trophy chances over

Despite suffering defeat at the San Siro last month, Spurs were considered favourites heading into the contest, but ultimately created very little.

This exit now means that Spurs' hopes of Champions League football next year depends on if they can secure a top four spot in the Premier League.

Currently, Conte's team occupies fourth spot but with the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle hot on their heels, they'll have it all to do between now and the end of the season.

There are also questions over Conte's future, with some fans becoming restless with the Italian's style of play.

Conte has adopted a five-at-the-back approach in the majority of matches during his tenure and did so again today but to no avail.

Next up for Spurs is a home match against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.