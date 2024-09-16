Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero, following a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the north London derby, has hit back at his Premier League employers for not arranging private travel back from international duty which, in turn, gave the Gunners a favourable advantage.

Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal leapt above the rest in the second half to nod home the only goal of the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Mikel Arteta and his entourage extended their streak to three away north London derby wins on the bounce.

The Argentine was somewhat shrugged to the side by the Brazilian as Ange Postecoglou and Co walked away with zero points, taking their 2024/25 points tally to four after one win, one draw and a duo of defeats.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Postecoglou is yet to win against Arteta, having lost twice and drawn on one occasion.

Romero Slams Tottenham for Poor Travel Arrangements

The centre-back belatedly deleted his repost

In the wake of the disappointing 2-1 loss to their local rivals, Romero took to X (formerly Twitter) and reposted a tweet that accused the Tottenham chiefs of not sorting private travel arrangements for those who embarked on duty for their respective nations across the October international break - Romero included.

The post, which Romero belatedly deleted, reads: “Tottenham lost to Arsenal again. It does not end up consolidating itself to fight because it is not in the details: it [Spurs] were the only Premier League club that brought back its players from their national teams on its own and without its own logistics, as decided by its leaders.

Suggesting that, thanks to their lack of help in terms of getting their players back to north London, Tottenham instantly began the game on the back foot, the tweet continued to suggest that Romero, regarded as one of the club's greatest ever defenders, played with a fever.

“It give it [Arsenal] an advantage because its [Tottenham’s] players arrived with less rest than the rest: Cuti Romero played with a fever.”

For international games, travel responsibilities typically lie with the national federations and, per MailOnline, Spurs’ higher-ups were quite happy with Romero returning on flights proposed by Argentina after they lost a World Cup qualifier against Colombia on Tuesday.

Thursday was earmarked as a day off with players not expected to return to the training ground until Friday, giving them just two days to prepare for their all-important match-up. Arsenal, in comparison, provided their players with private travel and were back to work on Thursday.

Tottenham vs Arsenal - Last Five Meetings Date Score Competition 15/09/24 Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal Premier League 28/04/24 Tottenham 2-3 Arsenal Premier League 24/09/23 Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham Premier League 15/01/23 Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal Premier League 01/10/22 Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham Premier League

Postecoglou Delivers Heated Post-Match Interview

Tottenham chief Postecoglou, enraged by the defeat on home soil, came out swinging in his post-match interview as the 59-year-old double downed on his claim that his second season is when he typically gets his hands on silverware. When quizzed by Sky Sports, the Greek-Australian said: “Am I going to answer the question, or are you going to keep asking?

“No, absolutely, and I think I’ll correct myself and say that I don’t usually win things, I always win things in my second year. I don’t say things unless I believe it.”

After their disappointing day out against Arsenal, Tottenham are now sitting in 13th spot with four points after the same number of games. Up next is a League Cup meeting with Championship side Coventry City before welcoming fellow London side Brentford to the north of the capital on 21 September.