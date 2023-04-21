Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero is the 'number one' defender at Hotspur Way, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs have struggled this season, and Romero has come under criticism at times.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Cristian Romero

Romero signed for Spurs for a fee of £42m from Serie A side Atalanta, according to Sky Sports.

The World Cup winner played a pivotal role in helping Argentina lift the prestigious trophy in Qatar late last year.

The 24-year-old is known for his erratic style, which has led to him receiving nine yellow cards in the Premier League, the most in the Spurs squad, as per FBref.

Romero also received a red card in a crucial game against AC Milan in the Champions League, and former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas criticised the defender for his reckless style.

He said: "He's a brilliant, brilliant defender but this is a part of his game that he needs to figure out. You love the all or nothing nature to him, but he needs to be aware he's on a yellow card."

Jenas also added that it's a 'massive flaw to his game' and it's difficult to argue against that.

As strong as Romero is defensively, the aggressiveness of his play can often go against him and ultimately cost his side in important games.

What has Jones said about Romero?

Jones has suggested that Romero is still Spurs' number one defender and it would be harsh to call him overrated.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think it's harsh to say he's overrated because he won a World Cup a few months ago. If I was to rank the Spurs defenders, I'd be tempted to stick him at number one to be honest."

How has Romero performed this season?

It's been a difficult campaign for Spurs, with a change of manager recently and another year without lifting a trophy.

Romero has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.95 this term, the fifth best in the squad and the best-performing defender.

There's no doubt that Romero would be a more well-rounded defender if he eradicated the unnecessary aggression at times, but it's difficult to try and alter a players' style in this way.

Some defenders enjoy playing on the edge and it helps them perform better. Romero is similar to Lisandro Martinez in this way, and it's a style we often see from South American players.