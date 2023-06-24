Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers to have ever played the game.

A trophy cabinet full of multiple league titles, Champions League silverware and five Ballon d’Ors too only helps to underline his success and ability.

He has also shone on the international stage with Portugal, helping them triumph at Euro 2016.

And he became a Guinness World Record holder too after playing his 200th international game for Portugal in their European Qualifier match against Iceland.

Add the fact that he has scored the most goals in men’s international football, and you certainly have a case that Ronaldo is potentially the best to play the game.

Ronaldo named a Premier League legend as his toughest opponent

During all those matches, Ronaldo has come up against some elite defenders, with many unable to stop the star on his best day.

But the Manchester United icon revealed that one man consistently had his number.

And that individual was Arsenal and Chelsea defender Ashley Cole.

The left-back is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in Premier League history and the finest left-back that the country has ever produced.

His battles with Ronaldo at club and international level proved to the attacker that he was one of the best to do it.

“Over the years I had some great battles with Ashley Cole, he does not give you a second to breathe,” the Portuguese star told Coach Mag, via the Independent.

“He was such a tenacious player when he was at his peak, quick, tough in the tackle. You knew it would never be an easy game.”

Cole pocketed Ronaldo on this day 19 years ago

The moment that Ronaldo came to that conclusion came 19 years ago when the two men clashed on international duty at Euro 2004.

Ronaldo was playing at his first international tournament for Portugal and in his home country too.

His side were drawn against England in the quarter-finals, with the game finishing 2-2 after extra time.

Although Ronaldo would score his penalty in the shootout and helped his side progress, he failed to make a big impact in the 120 minutes of game time.

Why? Because of Ashley Cole.

Despite the trickery of Ronaldo, the Englishman put on a defensive masterclass, able to snuff out danger with well-timed blocks and crunching tackles.

As Ronaldo said, Cole did not give his opponent the space to breathe during the game, even making a goal-line clearance to keep England in the tie.

A match where he announced himself to the world as one of the game’s best defenders.

Video: Cole’s defensive masterclass vs Ronaldo at Euro 2004

The pair would go on to have several more battles while at United and Chelsea respectively.

But although Ronaldo named Cole as his toughest opponent, the defender opted for someone else when picking his.

“It has to be Messi,” he told Sky Sports in 2019.

“People talk about Ronaldo more because I played against him more. But I think to mark Messi, on his day... he was just too good for me.

﻿“But, again, he's never scored [against me].”