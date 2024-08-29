Cristiano Ronaldo has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind and the Al-Nassr forward doesn't look set to change anytime soon. The 39-year-old appeared to take a shot of the stars of the past during an interview on his record-breaking YouTube channel.

Ronaldo smashed all sorts of records with the launch of his new channel in August 2024, but it was during a discussion surrounding his achievements on the pitch that many believe he fired a light-hearted jibe at superstars who are among the greatest of all time.

The Portugal international discussed a wide variety of topics with his former teammate, such as when he thinks he'll hang up his boots and why he famously broke down in tears during a Euro 2024 match. When discussing his career goal tally, however, Ronaldo sparked mass debate as he took a swipe at historical stars.

Ronaldo Discusses Career Goal Haul

He fired a shot at Pele and other stars of the past

Ronaldo has hit 899 career goals following a sensational free-kick goal for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, but he already has his sights set further than the 900 mark. The former Man United and Real Madrid ace outlined his future aims while appearing to bring into question the legitimacy of other footballing icons' goal tallies. He said:

"Soon I will do 900 and, after, I will beat 1,000. I want to reach 1,000 goals. If I don't have injuries, this, for me, is the most important. I want that. It's the best marker I can have in football. There will be one difference: all of my goals have videos, so I can prove that."

Ferdinand immediately broke into laughter and replied: "You're a b*****d. You're talking about Alfredo Di Stefano, Pele, Eusebio." Speaking in a joking manner, Ronaldo kept the gag going by adding: "If you want more goals, I can bring them from training too." View the clip below:

The insinuation is that players from decades gone by could always have tampered with the official goal tallies they achieved due to a lack of video evidence. With the Portuguese forward's career starting in the early 2000s at Sporting CP, all of his goals for club and country have been captured and can be proven.

Ronaldo's Career Goals

He's Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer

Following his aforementioned free-kick strike for his current club, Ronaldo is just one such goal away from Lionel Messi's tally of 65. While he's not quite the top scorer from set-piece situations, the clinical attacker can boast the most goals in Real Madrid's long and storied history. He remarkably found the net 450 times in only 438 appearances in the famous white shirt.

It's not only at club level that his numbers are incredibly scary, either, as Ronaldo has hit 130 goals in only 212 games for his country. It's unlikely anyone will ever reach the levels of the Saudi Pro League sensation, who is the top goalscorer in football history, with video evidence to back up this claim, according to the man himself.

