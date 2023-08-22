Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo was left furious at half-time as Al-Nassr were denied two clear penalties, leading to him storming off the pitch and swearing at a match official.

The referee's decisions did not ultimately cost Al-Nassr the game, as they won 4-2 after a strong second-half display.

Ronaldo played a crucial role in the victory, providing an assist for the fourth goal and waving to the crowd with a smile at full-time.

Cristiano Ronaldo was left raging at half-time as Al-Nassr were denied two penalties during their game against Shabab Al Ahli in their AFC Champions League qualifying match this evening.

Trailing 2-1 at the half, the Portuguese star was incensed after his side weren't given a penalty on two separate occasions. Al-Nassr had the last laugh, though, coming back from 2-1 down, scoring three goals in the final 10 minutes to complete the comeback.

In Ronaldo's eyes, that will have simply been justice being served, after the clear spot-kick decisions were somehow rejected by the referee.

Should Al-Nassr have had two first-half penalties?

Ronaldo was furious at half-time, storming off the pitch and angrily gesturing to the match officials before he shockingly shoved someone on his way to the dugout.

While his actions can't be justified, his anger surely can be, with the two decisions being pretty abysmal mistakes from the referee.

The first incident saw a ball played across the area, Ronaldo looked primed to unleash an unbelievable overhead kick, but his effort was blocked by the raised hand of a defender.

With his arm well above his body, it was clearly not in a natural position, and it should have been a clear spot-kick for Al-Nassr. Bafflingly, the referee didn't agree with the protests and waved the claims away.

The second penalty shout also felt pretty blatant too. CR7 burst into the area before he was essentially body-checked and thrown off of his feet by a defender. It looked pretty stonewall, but the referee somehow didn't quite think so and waved claims away again.

It was a wild display, and it was no surprise that the Portuguese star was furious. Not only was his side denied two clear penalties, but he was involved in the play for both incidents as well and would have likely scored from either situation if the referee didn't deny him.

How did the game go?

Fortunately for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr, the referee's decisions didn't cost them the game in the end, with the side emerging victorious after a fine second-half display.

Having taken the lead early through Anderson Talisca in the 11th minute, Al-Nassr found themselves 2-1 down at the interval after a brace from Yahya Al-Ghassani turned the game on its head.

Ronaldo and co weren't to be denied, though, and despite trailing up until the 88th minute, they came away with a 4-2 win. After Sultan Al-Ghannam equalised for the side in the 88th minute, goals from Talisca in the 95th minute and Marcelo Brozovic in the 97th sealed the win for the club, which will have been made all the more satisfying following the blatant spot kicks being turned away.

Even more satisfying for Ronaldo, was his role in the fourth goal, providing the assist for Brozovic to put an emphatic stamp on the result.

The former Manchester United man looked to be in much better spirits at full-time too, waving to the crowd with a huge smile etched across his face. How different may that have been if they hadn't come away with the victory in the end?