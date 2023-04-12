Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly held talks with Al-Nassr’s hierarchy about manager Rudi Garcia, with the Portuguese talisman dissatisfied with life under the French coach.

And according to reports coming out of Saudi Arabia, the club have already parted ways with the former Lyon boss.

Ronaldo joined the Saudi club in December 2022, after he fell out of favour with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag and had his contract terminated following a feisty TV interview where he criticised the club.

Although the striker has 11 goals in ten games for Al-Nassr, his arrival has coincided with the club losing top-spot in the Saudi Pro League, with Ronaldo’s side currently three points behind Al-Ittihad after Sunday’s draw with Al-Feiha.

Ronaldo’s frustrations boiled over at the weekend

Al-Nassr's 0-0 draw on Sunday widened the gap after the league leaders beat Al-Wehda 2-1, and Ronaldo became visibly frustrated after the game.

Knowing his side had dropped points they desperately needed to keep up with Al-Ittihad at the top of the table, footage showed Ronaldo arguing with Al-Feiha player Ali Al-Zaqaan.

He could be heard saying, “you don’t want to play,” in reference to the opposition’s time-wasting tactics in the game, before also seeming to gesture at the opposition players and tell them to shut up.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner then stormed off the pitch and down the tunnel, visibly frustrated with his team’s performance on the night.

Ronaldo holds “secret talks” with Al-Nassr

And that frustration appears to have boiled over, with Ronaldo reportedly angry with his manager, Garcia.

Diario AS have reported that the Portugal captain has become dissatisfied with life under the Frenchman, growing annoyed by his approach and how the team is performing under him.

The report also states that Ronaldo believes the Al-Nassr squad is capable of performing at a much higher level, and that he wants no more mistakes as they make a charge for the title.

The Mirror and The Express both add that “secret talks” were held in recent weeks between the club’s hierarchy and Ronaldo behind the coach's back.

And both publications have said that the nation's press is reporting that the club have sided with Ronaldo and have decided to let Garcia go.

What next for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr?

No statement has been released on Al-Nassr’s social media accounts, with their most recent post showing Garcia taking training ahead of their next game.

Al-Nassr will play Al-Hilal on Tuesday 18 April, looking to bounce back from Sunday’s disappointing draw and keep up the pressure on league leaders, Al-Ittihad.