Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo narrowly avoided being kicked by a fan after Portugal's Euro 2024 group stage loss against Georgia.

The Portuguese forward is yet to find the net during the competition and looked to be a frustrated figure throughout the match.

Portugal remain strong contenders to win Euro 2024, with Ronaldo's ability to win a game with a moment of magic.

Cristiano Ronaldo narrowly avoided being kicked by a fan who jumped from the stands after Portugal ended the Euro 2024 group stages with a 2-0 defeat against Georgia. The superstar forward cut a frustrated figure throughout the encounter as he looked to find the net for the first time in the tournament.

His time in Germany hasn't been all bad, however, as the 39-year-old showed an unselfish nature to set up former Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes during the 3-0 win against Turkey in the second match. The next time Ronaldo steps onto the pitch will be in the Round of 16 when Portugal face Slovenia, and he will be hoping to break his scoring duck.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in the group stage of the European Championships for the first time in his career during Euro 2024.

The legendary striker showed his frustration on a number of occasions during the game as he failed to hit the target and supporters noticed his angry outburst at being substituted in the second half of the match. Tensions were clearly high in the stands too, as one fan went too far.

Ronaldo Avoids Kick From Fan

He was lucky to escape injury

As he was heading towards the tunnel, the Al-Nassr star was lucky to be surrounded by security as one supporter jumped from the stands and almost kicked the Portuguese hero in the process. Fortunately for Ronaldo, one of the guards were able to get in between the player and the supporter in question to prevent any connection.

This could have resulted in injury for the nation's highest-profile name, and it's lucky nothing worse came of the incident. A video of the moment was caught by another member of the crowd. Watch that footage below:

Thankfully, Ronaldo avoided any harm and the security guards did an excellent job at keeping the five-time Ballon d'Or winner safe. It's currently unclear what happened to the fan afterwards.

Portugal Among the Favourites for Euro 2024

Ronaldo could still play a big part

After looking like one of the best organised sides in the first two games of the competition, Roberto Martinez's men looked disjointed in their final match against Georgia. However, this was due to heavy rotation to the starting line-up. The country still have some of the best players in European football at the moment, contributing to their world-class depth in almost every position.

Opta Analyst have given the Portuguese a 12.48% chance of reclaiming their European Championship crown, which they last won in 2016. Ronaldo famously wasn't on the pitch when his nation lifted the prestigious honour, but he will be hoping his team can repeat the feat in what could be his final major tournament for Portugal.

His goalscoring prowess can be crucial in knockout football and after all, he is the man for the big occasion. It would be foolish for anyone - neutral or Portugal fan - to write off the best goalscorer in football history too soon.