Lionel Messi did not start the 6-0 Inter Miami friendly defeat against Al-Nassr as a precaution after picking up a minor injury but did come off the bench. This came after the news that Cristiano Ronaldo was also absent due to injury.

The game, which has been dubbed 'The Last Dance', was supposed to see the two legends go toe-to-toe on the football pitch one last time. However, both were absent from the starting lineups for the encounter being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Why Messi didn't start vs Al-Nassr

Held back as a precaution

As per Miami Herald journalist Michelle Kaufman, Messi initially was said to be unable to play after he felt discomfort in a prior friendly. He had an MRI scan and was held back as a precaution.

In a further update, she added that despite this fitness concern, Messi was named on the bench for the game and he eventually got off the bench during the later stages of the game. Indeed, he replaced Leonardo Campana in the 83rd minute, with Miami already 6-0 down.

While the Argentine wasn't fit to start, his former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba were involved from the kick-off.

Why Ronaldo didn't play vs Inter Miami

Recovering from a calf injury

Ronaldo was ruled out earlier in the week with Al-Nassr head coach Luis Castro telling the press on Wednesday that the veteran forward is still recovering from a calf injury. He added: “Ronaldo is in the final part of his recovery to join the group. We hope that in the next few days, he can start working with the team.”

The 38-year-old had to watch on as notable teammates Marcelo Brozović and Alex Telles started for the Saudi Pro League club. As did Aymeric Laporte, who scored a stunning goal from inside his own half.

Brazilian winger Talisca also played from the off and was in fine form with 11 goals and four assists in 14 matches coming into the game. He then added three more goals to that tally with a hat-trick vs his MLS opposition.

Ronaldo and Messi have faced each other on 36 previous occasions in their illustrious careers and this may well have been the last chance they will ever have to play against one another.

Al-Nassr are halfway through their season, but domestic action has been put on pause and the Saudi Pro League will return on 14 February. Inter Miami are on a pre-season tour, which has allowed them the opportunity to play this friendly fixture against Ronaldo and co as part of the Riyadh Cup.

The American club also played and lost 4-3 to Al Hilal earlier in the week. After their trip to the Middle East, Miami will conclude their pre-season tour against Hong Kong XI, Japanese club Vissel Kobe and then Argentine side Newell’s Old Boys – who just so happen to be the club Messi joined Barcelona from.