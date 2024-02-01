Highlights Lionel Messi will likely miss the Inter Miami friendly due to a minor injury, as a precautionary measure.

Lionel Messi will likely miss the Inter Miami friendly against Al-Nassr as a precaution after picking up a minor injury. This comes after the news that Cristiano Ronaldo will also be absent.

The game, which has been dubbed as 'The Last Dance' was supposed to see the two legends go toe-to-toe on the football pitch one last time. However, both will be absent from the encounter being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Why Messi didn't start vs Al-Nassr

Held back as a precaution

As per Miami Herald journalist Michelle Kaufman, Messi will not be playing after he felt discomfort in a prior friendly. He had an MRI scan and is being held back as a precaution. He is, however, expected to feature against Miami at the latest stage of the tour.

In a further update, she added that despite this fitness concern, Messi was named on the bench for the game but is still expected not to feature. While the Argentine isn't fit to start, his former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba were involved from the kick-off.

Why Ronaldo didn't play vs Inter Miami

Recovering from a calf injury

Ronaldo was ruled out earlier in the week with Al-Nassr head coach Luis Castro telling the press on Wednesday that the veteran forward is still recovering from a calf injury. He added: “Ronaldo is in the final part of his recovery to join the group. We hope that in the next few days, he can start working with the team.”

The 38-year-old had to watch on as notable teammates Aymeric Laporte, Marcelo Brozović and Alex Telles started for the Saudi Pro League club. Brazilian winger Talisca also played from the off and is in fine form with 11 goals and four assists in 14 matches coming into the game.

Ronaldo and Messi have faced each other on 36 previous occasions in their illustrious careers and this may well have been the last chance they would ever have to play against one another.

Al-Nassr are halfway through their season, but domestic action has been put on pause and the Saudi Pro League will return on 14 February. Inter Miami are on a pre-season tour, which has allowed them the opportunity to play this friendly fixture against Ronaldo and co as part of the Riyadh Cup.

The American club also played and lost 4-3 to Al Hilal earlier in the week. After their trip to the Middle East, Miami will conclude their pre-season tour against Hong Kong XI, Japanese club Vissel Kobe and then Argentine side Newell’s Old Boys – who just so happen to be the club Messi joined Barcelona from.