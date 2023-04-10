Cristiano Ronaldo is a winner in football, picking up titles with teams and individually wherever he has played, and shaping his mentality around being one of the best.

So when his Al-Nassr team drew 0-0 and dropped points in the Saudi Pro League title race, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was unsurprisingly angry and was videoed arguing with his opponents.

His side are currently second in the division behind Al-Ittihad, and looking to chase them down going into the final league matches of the season.

Every point is essential from now until the end of the campaign, especially when the league leaders have not lost a game since January, and have now won six games in a row.

Al-Nassr frustrated on Sunday

After the international break, it looked as if Ronaldo’s side were at the top of their game when they won 5-0 last Tuesday against Al-Adalah.

Ronaldo himself bagged a brace in that game, taking his goal tally in the Saudi Pro League to 11.

He has also been in fine form for both club and country, bagging seven goals in his last four games for Al-Nassr and Portugal.

But it was a different story on Sunday against Al-Feiha.

Ronaldo’s team grew increasingly frustrated, having 18 shots to their opponent’s five, and having the majority of possession but without managing to convert that into goals.

Al-Feiha survived both the full 90 minutes and seven additional minutes of extra time to pick up a point, much to the annoyance of Ronaldo.

Ronaldo loses it with the opposition

As the final whistle went, footage recorded the striker arguing with his opponents.

Ronaldo can be seen and heard telling Al-Feiha’s Ali Al-Zaqaan, “you don’t want to play,” in reference to the time-wasting tactics at the end of the game.

More words were then said by Ronaldo, and the Portugal captain can then be seen gesturing to his opponents to shut up.

He clearly had lost his head as he stormed off the pitch.

Ronaldo then headed straight for the tunnel, frustrated, angry, and just ready to move past the whole game.

Watch: Ronaldo loses his cool after 0-0 draw

What next for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr?

Sunday’s result was made worse by Al-Ittihad picking up a big win against Al-Wehda.

That stretches their lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League to three points, and given their form you would think Al-Ittihad are the favourites to win the title now.

There are just seven games left for this season, so Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will need to be at the top of their game for all of them.

They are next in action against Al-Hilal on Tuesday 18 April, knowing a victory is needed for them to have any chance at winning the league this season.