Many people in the football world have thought for many years that Cristiano Ronaldo would become a manager after his illustrious playing career ends.

We all remember his antics when Portugal won the Euros after he had to go off injured, don't we?

Well, the Portuguese superstar took matters into his own hands once again last night, but this time for club Al Nassr against Ettifaq.

Cristiano Ronaldo was playing and coaching at the same time

As Al Nassr searched for an equaliser, Ronaldo turned into a conductor, directing players where to go while the ball was at his feet.

His instructions led to an all-important equaliser after a fine move down the left, finished off by Luiz Gustavo.

This was a must-win game for Al Nassr to keep their title hopes alive. They were three points behind league leaders Al Ittihad with two games left, so only a win would keep Ronaldo's side in the race for the title.

Ettifaq, however, ended those slim title hopes after holding on to a draw against Ronaldo and co.

After seeing Ronaldo instructing his team, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One user said: "I cannot imagine he is not pushing for a manager and better players. He must be so frustrated," while another said: "Ronaldo literally created this play."

Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Where Ronaldo's future lies remains to be seen. There have been rumours of a move away from the Saudi Pro League after just five months.

Whether Ronaldo moves into management in the near future is unclear, though, whether he likes it or not, he is now at the latter stages of his career. It is something which he must accept sooner rather than later.

The Portuguese's stubbornness to be and continue to be the best is his downfall. Leaving Juventus and Manchester United on bad terms, his petulance can overshadow his undoubted talent.

That stubbornness and will to be the best at everything will serve Ronaldo well should he go into management, though, not making it all about him will be a struggle. A balance he must perfect when he does hang up his boots.

Ronaldo has one more game before the season ends, and his future will become much clearer in the summer.