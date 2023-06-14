In the world of football, Cristiano Ronaldo somehow combined both remarkable skill and power in his work, etching his name into the sport's history with some truly sensational goals.

As a nod to the outstanding achievements of one of the game’s best-ever players, GIVEMESPORT looks back on the seven greatest goals from Ronaldo’s breathtaking career.

So, what really was Cristiano Ronaldo's best goal?

7. The Free-Kick Masterclass: Manchester United v Portsmouth - 2008

To kick off our list, let's recall the iconic moment when Ronaldo scored a truly outstanding free-kick against Portsmouth in the Premier League.

This goal, which combined a perfect mix of precise aim and unwavering power, remains engrained in fans' minds and is frequently hailed as one of the greatest free-kick goals in Premier League history.

Don’t believe us? You can watch it for yourself above...

6. The Dazzling Solo Run: Real Madrid v Osasuna - 2012

Rewinding to his time at Real Madrid, back in 2012, Ronaldo showcased his remarkable speed and skill.

After receiving the ball near the halfway line, CR7 showed just how good he was, dispatching an unstoppable strike with his weaker left foot from outside the box after a breathtaking run, just in case any doubted his talents.

5. The Skillful Team Goal: Real Madrid v Espanyol - 2016

This list wouldn't be complete without mentioning Ronaldo's artistry during Real Madrid's demolition of Espanyol.

While the final action from Ronaldo was nothing to write home about, his 'Rabona' cross to James Rodriguez, who promptly returned the ball to the Portuguese international to tap home was a work of art, and serves as the perfect example of his inventive creativity. He really was more than just a goal-scoring machine.

4. The World Cup Heroics: Portugal v Spain - 2018

One of Ronaldo's most captivating moments came during the thrilling 2018 World Cup encounter with Spain.

With Portugal trailing 3-2 and minutes left on the clock, Ronaldo delivered an awe-inspiring free-kick, rescuing his side with a mesmerising strike, finishing off an outstanding hattrick in the process too.

3. The Long-Range Strike: Manchester United v Porto - 2009

In the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, Ronaldo pulled off an audacious long-range goal that's remembered to this day.

His thunderbolt from 40 yards out landed straight into the top-left corner, rightly earning the title of UEFA's Best Goal of the season.

2. The Gravity-Defying Header: Juventus v Sampdoria - 2019

Ronaldo's athletic prowess was never more apparent than during a Serie A fixture against Sampdoria for Juventus.

After an impressive leap measured at 8.39ft, Ronaldo scored with a stunning header, leaving fans and opponents in awe.

Despite approaching the end of his career, Ronaldo’s sheer physical abilities were clear for all to see, and served as a reminder that he really is in a world of his own.

1. The Bicycle Kick Wonder: Real Madrid v Juventus - 2018

No list of Ronaldo's greatest goals is complete without this jaw-dropping moment, arguably his best-ever goal.

In this Champions League quarter-final, Ronaldo scored a breathtaking bicycle kick goal that left fans and critics speechless.

This goal, which will forever be remembered as one of the greatest Champions League goals, tops our list.

These seven memorable goals show the qualities that make Cristiano Ronaldo one of football's greatest-ever stars. From powerful strikes to audacious acrobatics, Ronaldo's legendary career serves as an inspiration to football enthusiasts worldwide.