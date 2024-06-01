Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly upset after Al-Nassr were beaten by Al Hilal in the King's Cup final.

Al Hilal secured a league and cup double by beating Ronaldo's side in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw.

Ronaldo is yet to win a trophy with Al-Nassr despite recording brilliant individual statistics since moving to Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo was left in tears after Al-Nassr were beaten by Al Hilal in the King's Cup final. The match ended in a 1-1 draw but Al Hilal won 5-4 on penalties to secure a league and cup double and ensure Ronaldo remains without a trophy since making the move to Saudi Arabia.

The match itself was a dramatic one, with three players receiving red cards. David Ospina was sent off for Al-Nassr, while Ali Al Bulayhi and Kalidou Koulibaly were each given their marching orders for Al Hilal.

Despite playing the full 30 minutes of extra-time with nine men, Al Hilal managed to take the game to penalties. Both teams missed from the spot with their first kicks of the shootout, with Ruben Neves missing for Al Hilal and Alex Telles missing for Al-Nassr.

Al Hilal Win on Penalties

Ronaldo scores from the spot but ends on the losing side

Both teams then scored their next four penalties, with Ronaldo among the scorers for Al-Nassr, before each team then missed their sixth penalty. The destination of the cup was decided when Nasser Al Dawsari found the net with Al Hilal's seventh spot-kick, and Meshari Al Nemer missed with Al-Nassr's seventh.

Ronaldo is not afraid to show his emotions and on multiple occasions during his career he has been visibly upset after losing important matches. After the shoot-out defeat, Ronaldo lay on his back on the turf and cried as teammates and staff consoled him.

Ronaldo has hoovered up plenty of individual accolades since moving to Saudi Arabia, and he ended the Pro League season as the top scorer with 35 goals from 31 appearances. The Portuguese also registered 11 assists, just two fewer than Al Ahli's Riyad Mahrez, who was the top assist-maker over the course of the season.

Ronaldo Yet to Win Trophy With Al-Nassr

Star's personal record is brilliant but team has fallen short

However, he has not enjoyed the success at team level that he became accustomed to over the course of his incredible career in Europe. Al-Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League, 17 points clear of Al-Ahli in third place, but a whopping 14 points behind champions Al-Hilal. Ronaldo and Co also suffered a quarter-final exit in the Asian Champions League at the hands of eventual champions Al Ain - another defeat that was secured via a penalty shootout.

Ronaldo has certainly helped to boost the profile of football in the Gulf region, but it has not been plain-sailing for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner since his move to Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo was suspended and fined for responding to provocation by opposition fans during a Pro League win for Al Nassr over Al Shabab earlier this year. Rival supports had been chanting the name of Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo responded by cupping his ear and repeatedly thrusting his hand forward near his pelvis.