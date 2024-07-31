Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick broke the wrist of a young Bournemouth fan in 2013.

Real Madrid took on the then-League One side in a bizarre pre-season clash.

Madrid won the game 6-0 ahead of the 2013-14 campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo has always been able to generate remarkable power with his iconic 'knuckle ball' free-kick, scoring a host of set-piece goals for Manchester United and Real Madrid in the early part of his career. But it was an unfortunate Bournemouth fan who felt just how strong CR7's right foot was back in 2013 when Carlo Ancelotti took his star-studded Real Madrid side to face the then-League One outfit in one of the most bizarre pre-season friendlies in history.

Madrid would end up putting six past the South coast side, with Ronaldo, Sami Khedira, Gonzalo Higuain, Angel Di Maria and Casemiro all finding the back of the net ahead of the new 2013-14 campaign. But it wasn't the scoreline that made the headlines that day, instead, it was an 11-year-old boy who had his wrist broken and ended up in hospital because of Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Fan's Wrist

Knuckeball Pain

Cherries fan Charlie Silverwood was sat behind the Bournemouth goal just six minutes into the match when Madrid were given a free-kick 35 yards out. It was perfect territory for Ronaldo to try and test the goalkeeper, with his aforementioned knuckle ball able to create a flight on the ball that would generate a sharp dip just before reaching the goal, tricking the keeper and rippling the net.

What he didn't expect, and what Silverwood certainly didn't expect when he sat down in his seat before the kick-off, was that the ball would go just over the crossbar and unfortunately dip just after sailing over, landing straight on the fans' wrist and breaking it in two places. It was a freak accident, but the Bournemouth fan was determined to watch his team play the world's best, so he stayed on for the remaining 84 minutes of the game to watch his side against the Spanish giants.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2013-14 Campaign Appearances 47 Goals 51 Assists 17 Honours Champions League, Copa del Rey

Double Fracture

X-Ray on game day

Silverwood was taken to hospital following the game where X-rays revealed that he had a double fracture. Despite the agony it would've caused the young fan, he was able to see the funny side of it whilst speaking to Sky News shortly after the incident:

"It's one of the most spectacular ways you can get your arm broken. I'd have to say I'd prefer doing it this way then just falling out of a tree like my dad did it. "You wouldn't expect this to happen to anybody. If I hadn't put my left hand up, took the brunt of the force on my palm, I'd have ended up with no front teeth."

Silverwood's father would also comment on the situation, stating just how surreal experiencing something like that at the Vitality:

"One minute we were watching Ronaldo stand over the ball and the next it was flying towards Charlie."

It would end up being even more memorable for the Cherries fan when the side signed a shirt for the young fan, brought to him by Bournemouth legend Steve Fletcher. The Cherries also signed a ball for him, just to sweeten the deal.

Not all that uncommon

It's not uncommon for a wayward strike of the ball to injure a fan in the stands, but when you're sat right behind the goal like Charlie and his family were, you wouldn't expect to leave the stadium with broken bones. A more recent but more lighthearted incident took place at Euro 2024, where a Dutch fan was enjoying the festivities of watching his national side play Poland before a stray ball caught him in the face and made him drop his beer.

It didn't leave him with any broken bones, but anyone who has played football at pretty much any level can tell you how much a ball hit with some velocity can absolutely hurt. As of writing, the Netherlands fan has not been gifted a shirt or ball from the Dutch national team, although he might well be too embarrassed to ask.