Cristiano Ronaldo has broken the record for the most liked social media comment with his reaction to Kylian Mbappe's blockbuster move to Real Madrid. The Portuguese superstar is no stranger to breaking records and he's now smashed through yet another benchmark.

The long-running saga between Mbappe and Los Blancos was finally concluded on Monday as it was announced the Spanish and European champions had reached a deal to sign the French ace on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. This now makes Real Madrid a frightening prospect for any team in Europe with Mbappe likely to join Rodrygo and Ballon d'Or front-runner Vinicius Junior in the foward line.

The 25-year-old will reportedly take a pay cut from his eye-watering PSG contract to earn just shy of £250,000 per week at the Santiago Bernabeu. He will follow in the footsteps of Ronaldo by being the main man at the Spanish giants, although he's extremely unlikely to take his idol's famous number seven shirt upon arrival.

Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Record

After his move to Spain was announced, the France international posted a series of pictures to Instagram along with the caption: "A dream come true, So happy and proud to join the club of my dream @realmadrid Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. ¡Hala Madrid'." View the post below:

One of the images featured a young Mbappe with his footballing idol, Ronaldo, who was playing for Los Blancos at the time. The 39-year-old star then broke the internet with his response. Ronaldo commented:

"My turn to watch. Excited to see you light up the Bernabeu. #HalaMadrid."

With 13 simple words in response to Mbappe joining his former club, the ex-Manchester United forward added yet another record to his long list of achievements. The comment now has more than 4.2 million likes, which means it has now surpassed the previous most-liked comment on the social media platform.

It's a big ask for the world-class forward

Ronaldo had an incredible nine-year spell as Real Madrid's main superstar. The Portugal international was already a world-class player before his move to Spain in 2009, but his level elevated further and he entered himself firmly into conversations about the greatest players to ever take to the pitch. Sensationally, he scored more goals than he played games in the famous white shirt of Real Madrid.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo scored 450 goals in 438 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid, making him the top goalscorer in the club's history.

Mbappe will have huge boots to fill with many expecting him to be the next player to take a similar trajectory. The Frenchman has already shown a keen eye for goal after netting 256 times in 308 games for Paris Saint-Germain. If he hits the ground running in the Spanish capital, there's no reason why he can't put himself among the best Real Madrid players of all time when all is said and done.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 06/06/2024)