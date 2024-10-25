Cristiano Ronaldo delivered countless unforgettable goals during his dazzling nine-year tenure with Real Madrid, yet, despite all the silverware, his decisive strike against Barcelona at Camp Nou on April 21, 2012, still stands as one of his most legendary highlights. The goal came at the height of an electrifying era—the intense rivalry between Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid and Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona was in full bloom, two of the world’s finest clubs colliding on the grandest stage.

And, of course, it also showcased the era’s greatest individual showdown: Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi. In the pantheon of 21st-century football, their rivalry is nothing short of divine, a clash of titans that captivated fans across the globe as they traded 13 Ballon d'Or awards with one another across a 16-year duopoly.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Real Madrid's Luka Modric and Karim Benzema have won the Ballon d'Or besides Messi and Ronaldo since Kaka won the award in 2007, 17 years ago.

Sami Khedira scored the opening goal for Madrid in the 17th minute before Alexis Sanchez netted the equaliser with 20 minutes left on the clock. But Ronaldo had the last laugh that night, sealing all three points for the visitors thanks to one of the most memorable goals of his extraordinary career - followed by one of his most famous celebrations.

The Goal In Question

Madrid's No. 7 ran on to Mesut Ozil's long-range pass before taking the ball to the side of Barcelona goalkeeper, Victor Valdes. He then shot early, catching Valdes out in the process, and finished with aplomb from an acute angle. Co-commentator Ray Hudson screamed:

"Deadly from Darth Vader! The Dark Invader they call him, this one is a death ray hit from Real Madrid's glamour boy!"

See the full video of his match highlights in the YouTube video (5:10 for the goal) below:

The Birth of Ronaldo's Iconic Celebration

It was the first time the 'calma' celebration was used

After watching Ronaldo's celebration, Hudson added: "He tells them to be quiet, I'm running this show now, baby!" What the commentary team had just witnessed was the birth of a new celebration, as the Portuguese icon shushed the Camp Nou. Watch the footage here:

It was a moment of pure football heritage. And, judging from the next footage recorded from the stands, Ronaldo's celebration did *not* go down well with the home fans, who reacted by shouting various insults at the Portugal international. For the now-39-year-old, it could be said it had the impact he intended.

But it wouldn't have bothered Ronaldo, who'd knowingly just scored his 42nd league goal of the campaign, in the slightest. His goal allowed Real Madrid to take a giant leap towards securing their first La Liga title since 2008, as it also saw Barcelona slump to their first home defeat in 55 matches.

The Subsequent Ramifications

The celebration once saw Ronaldo threatened with suspension

Goals, assists, moments of brilliance, like with many things in Ronaldo's life, once he got the first taste of something special, he couldn't help but try to chase the adrenaline rush again, and again, and again. This was no different with his iconic celebrations, and three years later, in 2015, the 'calma' celebration that saw Pep Guardiola leave his position when it was first used almost brought repercussions.

According to the president of Spain’s professional football league, as per The Guardian, the Portuguese star could have been punished for his 'provocative' celebration. “We have to be careful with provocative gestures by a player when he scores a goal or with any other provocation or conduct that could incite violence among spectators,” said the LFP president Javier Tebas. “It must be sanctioned, from a fine up to a suspension. We will look into it.”

After the death of a Deportivo La Coruna fan in fighting before a La Liga game in November the year prior, Spain’s authorities were seeking to crack down on any action by players or supporters that may be construed as provocative. Nevertheless, Ronaldo got away with it on that occasion,