Video footage of Cristiano Ronaldo's comments about the Glazers has resurfaced after it was revealed the Manchester United owners have reportedly decided to go back on their word and take the club off the market, no longer looking to sell.

Last winter, they announced they were open to offers for the Red Devils, much to the delight of fans of the club, and received interest from two parties. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheik Jassim of Qatar were both interested in purchasing United but revealed the Glazers were very uncooperative about a potential sale, and they've now announced that they've decided to no longer look for a sale, according to the Daily Mail.

The news will spark fury in United fans who have grown tired and disillusioned with the Americans following their gradual purchase of the club began in 2003. They've been blamed for the Red Devils' lack of success over the last decade, accused of poor investment and a serious disinterest in the team's fortunes. Fans rejoiced at the news of a potential sale, finally ready to move on, but that doesn't look to be the case anymore.

After it was announced the Glazers had decided to go back on the decision to sell United and had taken them off the market, comments from Ronaldo about the family quickly re-emerged, and they feel more poignant than ever. The comments came during the Portuguese star's infamous interview with Piers Morgan which brought about the end of his second stint at Old Trafford. While the stunt was hugely controversial at the time, with Ronaldo making some pretty wild comments about the Red Devils, the things he said about the Glazers were actually pretty spot on.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about the Glazers?

During his appearance on Morgan's show last winter, Ronaldo made his feelings about the Glazers very clear and didn't hold back when he was asked about them and their relationship with United.

Talking to Piers, he said: "The Glazers, they don't care about the club. The sport, they don't really care in my opinion."

Ronaldo is a legend at Old Trafford, becoming a global superstar during his first stint at United, and it was widely celebrated when he decided to return in the summer of 2021. Fans rejoiced at the news and there was a sense of optimism surrounding the Red Devils as one of their greatest ever players returned. Things turned sour, though, and the former Real Madrid man was gone less than 18 months after his return, having failed to win anything with the side in that period.

Fans have often criticised the Glazers for their lack of investment in United's infrastructure and have accused them of not caring about the club, and Ronaldo seems to agree. When asked about the matter by Morgan, he revealed as much, saying: "The fans are always right. The fans should know the truth. Should know that the players want the best for the club. I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United. This is why I love this club.

"But you have some things inside the club which don't help Manchester reach the top level."

As United fans continue to protest against the Glazers and their involvement at Old Trafford, or lack of shall we say, the decision to reverse the plan to sell the club is a damning indictment of just how little they care. Ronaldo was right with his comments about the Americans and while some of his other comments in the interview may have been fairly questionable, there's no denying he got it spot on here about them.