Cristiano Ronaldo has flourished in his short spell in Saudi Arabia.

The Portuguese international signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Al-Nassr worth a mammoth £177m-per-year at the back end of 2022.

He has scored 13 times since making his debut for Al-Nassr in January.

Ronaldo could yet win silverware with Al-Nassr still in contention for the Saudi Pro League title with three games remaining.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave Al-Nassr

Ronaldo's time in Saudi Arabia could soon come to an end, though.

Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo have claimed that the 38-year-old wants to leave the club.

He has reportedly been left unimpressed with the infrastructure in Saudi Arabia - which he feels is 'very far from modern society'.

The legendary footballer wants to be able to explore a potential return to Europe but is also open to other opportunities.

Cristiano Ronaldo could face ban if he leaves Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr will no doubt want to keep Ronaldo.

After all, he is one of the greatest footballers of all-time and is still performing at a very high level.

Ronaldo will face huge repercussions should he decide to terminate his contract with Al-Nassr without their blessing.

He will have to pay a huge compensation fee.

While he could even be banned, with it being reported he could be handed a four-month suspension from competitive action.

These consequences will be avoided, though, should he agree a termination agreement with his current club.

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr?

Regardless of whether Ronaldo is settled in Saudi Arabia or not, he will no doubt do everything in his power between now and the end of the season.

Al-Nassr are currently positioned in second and three points behind Al-Ittihad at the top of the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo returns to the football pitch on Tuesday evening when Al-Nassr welcome Al-Shabab to KSU Stadium.

Al-Nassr will then finish their campaign with matches against Ettifaq FC and Al Fateh.

Despite joining in January, Ronaldo is the fifth highest goalscorer in the Saudi Pro League this season. He is seven goals behind top scorer, Abderrazak Hamdallah.

While catching up with Hamdallah is almost an impossible task you can never rule out Ronaldo.