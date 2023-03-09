Cristiano Ronaldo was furious after Al Nassr were beaten by Al Ittihad in their Saudi Pro League match on Thursday evening.

The Portuguese star was in the starting lineup for the top-of-the-table clash at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.

A win for Al Nassr would see them go five points clear at the top of the table.

A loss, though, would see them drop to second and one point behind Al Ittihad.

Ronaldo and Al Nassr failed to get the result they desired as they were beaten 1-0.

Romarinho scored the only goal of the game in the 80th minute as Al Ittihad took all three points.

Cristiano Ronaldo rages after Al Ittihad 1-0 Al Nassr

Ronaldo played the full match in his side's defeat.

He had a few shots on goal but could not find a way past Al Ittihad stopper, Marcelo Grohe.

The 38-year-old was not a happy man at all following the final whistle.

After clapping the travelling fans, one of Ronaldo's teammates put their arm around him and had some words.

The legendary forward was visibly not happy and threw his hands up in the air in rage.

Ronaldo let his anger out on a group of water bottles before disappearing down the tunnel.

Ronaldo was jeered by the home crowd after he belted the water bottles as hard as he could.

The Al Nassr striker then looked upset in an altercation with two individuals before disappearing down the tunnel.

It's fair to say that Ronaldo was not happy at all.

He has won everything to win in his career but his burning desire to win is still clear to see at the age of 38.

When are Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr back in action?

It was a disappointing evening for Al Nassr and Ronaldo.

They could have gone five points clear but, instead, have been leapfrogged in the table by Al Ittihad.

Ronaldo and Al Nassr are next in action on Tuesday, March 14 when they take on Abha in the King's Cup of Champions quarter-finals.

The two sides then meet again four days later on March 18 for their Saudi Pro League clash.