Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly gutted after Al-Nassr lost 1-0 to Al-Wehda in the semi-finals of the King Cup.

Jean-David Beauguel's goal proved to be the difference in the end, despite Al-Wehda being reduced to 10 men early in the second half.

With just minutes remaining, Ronaldo came agonisingly close to forcing extra time but saw his shot cannon off the crossbar.

Check out the attempt below:

VIDEO: Ronaldo hits bar vs Al-Wehda

Ronaldo's reaction to defeat

After the game, Ronaldo was spotted on his knees – clearly distraught that his side had suffered defeat.

Since joining the Saudi Arabian side, Al-Nassr have lost in the Riyadh Super Cup, the Saudi Super Cup and have fallen to second place in the league.

Ronaldo himself has now failed to score in three successive games, though he still has 11 goals in 11 league matches since arriving.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has not won a trophy in two years – last tasting silverware in 2021 with Juventus.

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to defeat in King Cup

Ronaldo vents frustration at half-time

Though his reaction at full-time did not hide his feelings, Ronaldo also made his discontent known at half-time.

With his side trailing, Ronaldo was filmed trudging off the pitch and remonstrating with his own coaches.

Al-Nassr are currently manager-less after Rudi Garcia was let go earlier this month. The Frenchman had been in charge for less than a year but left with the club trailing Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro-League.

VIDEO: Ronaldo fumes at Al-Nassr coaching staff

What's next for Ronaldo?

While Al-Nassr are now out of the King Cup, there is still a chance they could win the league title.

And away from domestic football, Ronaldo is still going strong with Portugal - scoring four times during the last international break.

Al-Nassr's next game against Al-Raed on April 28.