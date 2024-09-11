Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho has sparked controversy among the Old Trafford faithful after liking an Instagram post referencing Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent scathing attack on Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

Once again, the former striker - who enjoyed two stints at Old Trafford; one under the 54-year-old’s tenure - has called out the Dutchman on Rio Ferdinand’s podcast, which releases on Thursday at midday, slating the manager’s lack of aspiration.

Ronaldo, who is now shining for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr, and Ten Hag butted heads in December 2022. The former’s contract was subsequently terminated before attacking the boss, saying he felt ‘betrayed’ by him and his entourage.

Cristiano Ronaldo Slams Ten Hag in Scathing Assessment

Garnacho slammed for his public backing of the Portuguese

A snippet of Ronaldo’s highly anticipated conversation with Ferdinand has been premiered on YouTube and the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano relayed the Portuguese sensation’s comments on Instagram.

Suggesting that Ten Hag should be increasingly hopeful about his side’s current aspirations of winning silverware such as the Premier League and the Champions League, the winger-turned-striker’s admission read:

“Man United coach can NOT say they can't compete to win the Premier League and the Champions League every year. This is Man United! You’ve got to say like, ‘Maybe we don't have the potential, but we’re going to try. You have to try!"

Ronaldo - widely considered as one of the best football players of all time - also suggested that Ten Hag, 54, should listen to his right-hand man, Ruud van Nistelrooy, if they are to get out of their current rut.

“If Ten Hag listens to Ruud van Nistelrooy, maybe he can help. He knows the club and the club should listen to the guys who were there. Rio Ferdinand, Roy Keane, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, Sir Alex Ferguson, you need advice from these people. You cannot rebuild a club without knowledge."

While thousands of fans have liked Romano’s post on Instagram, the eagle-eyed among us have noticed a certain Garnacho, who has come on leaps and bounds under the ex-Ajax chief’s stewardship, as being one of them.

Ten Hag’s Job Reportedly On the Line

Van Nistelrooy in line to become his successor

Over the summer, Ten Hag was on thin ice. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS-led team were speaking to other options on the market after Manchester United endured a difficult 2023/24 - finishing in eighth and crashing out of the Champions League early on.

Journalist Steve Bates, writing for GIVEMESPORT, suggested that Old Trafford insiders have insisted that the Dutch tactician has just four more outings in the English top flight to save his job. As such, their impending meeting with the newly promoted Southampton is a must-win game, while presenter Will Brazier has suggested that Van Nistelrooy will eventually replace his fellow countryman.

Erik ten Hag - Man Utd Managerial Career Appointed July 1, 2022 Matches 118 Wins 69 Draws 15 Losses 34 Points per match 1.88 Trophies League Cup (22/23); FA Cup (23/24)

Elsewhere, reports in Spain have suggested that former Real Madrid man Zinedine Zidane - who both managed and played for Los Blancos - is Ratcliffe’s dream target after his club racked up just three points in the same number of opening games.