Cristiano Ronaldo won his first trophy at Al-Nassr on Saturday evening as they beat fierce rivals Al-Hilal in the Arab Club Champions Cup final.

The Portuguese forward was joined by Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Talisca, Seko Fofana and Alex Telles in the starting lineup for the match at King Fahd Stadium.

It wasn't looking good for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr as they fell behind in the 51st minute courtesy of Michael's opener. Things went from bad to worse for Luis Castro's side when they were reduced to 10 men following Abdulelah Al Amri's red card.

But Ronaldo, as he has done so many times in his career, came to his side's rescue. The 38-year-old restored parity with 16 minutes remaining as he tapped home from close range.

The game went to extra-time and, in the 98th minute, Ronaldo doubled his tally to give his side the lead. Seko Fofana's long-range effort cannonned off the bar and fell straight to the former Manchester United forward, who had the easy task of heading the ball into an empty net.

Al-Hilal pushed for a winner but Al-Nassr held on to claim their first ever Arab Club Champions Cup victory.

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo's winner in Al-Nassr 2-1 Al-Hilal and his celebration at full-time

Cristiano Ronaldo denied by ridiculous goal-line clearance in Al-Nassr 2-1 Al-Hilal

Ronaldo could have scored a hat-trick but was denied by a quite ridiculous goal-line clearance by Al-Hilal defender, Mohammed Al-Boleahi.

In the 92nd minute, with the scores locked at 1-1, Ronaldo had a golden opportunity to score when he was set up by a teammate. The Portuguese forward was just 10 yards out and looked as if he would give his side the lead.

But Ronaldo was denied by a quite incredible goal-line clearance by Al-Boleahi. The Al-Hilal defender produced some incredible acrobatics to hook the ball over the bar and prevent Ronaldo's effort from rippling the back of the net.

Ronaldo could not believe what he had seen as he put his hands on his head. Words really can't do Al-Boleahi's goal-line clearance justice so you can watch it in all its glory below...

Cristiano Ronaldo forced off injured in Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

Ronaldo was unable to make it to the end of the game as he was forced off injured deep into extra-time. The 38-year-old was in floods of tears as he was taken off the pitch with the assistance of a golf buggy.

Fortunately for Ronaldo and his fans, the injury does not seem too serious as he was seen wildly celebrating his side's victory after the final whistle and jumping around with his teammates.

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr?

Al-Nassr begin their Saudi Pro League campaign on Monday when they take on Steven Gerrard's side, Al-Ettifaq. Ronaldo will no doubt be doing everything in his power to ensure that he recovers in time to feature in the match at Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium.