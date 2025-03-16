Few players in the history of football can boast of having achieved success at clubs as prestigious as Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of them.

After all, could we really expect anything else from the man considered by many to be the greatest football player of all time? Certainly not.

He's enjoyed an exceptional, almost dizzying career, which has seen the Portuguese win no fewer than five Ballon d'Or awards, five Champions Leagues, one Euro or even three Premier League titles. And while, at the age of 40, he is now the guiding light not only for the Portuguese national team but also for his Saudi club Al-Nassr, it should not be forgotten that, as a young man, he too was guided on his path to excellence.

And of all the captains he has known, one in particular has left a lasting impression on him.

Cristiano Ronaldo Names Roy Keane as His Best Ever Captain

They both have shared the stage with Manchester United