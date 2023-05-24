Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to the MBS Pro League has been a bit of a mixed bag so far.

On the one hand, Ronaldo has continued to score goals for fun, much like he has throughout his career, but equally, his Al-Nassr side have gradually seen their title winning chances slip away in recent months.

That being said, yesterday’s win against third placed rivals Al-Shabab in the Riyadh derby did keep hopes of a late swing in their favour alive.

Saudi Pro League title race

With two games remaining, Al-Nassr sit three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad and level on goal difference, but Ronaldo’s club hold a slight advantage in goals scored. Should Al-Ittihad drop points in either of the remaining matches against Al Feiha or Al Ta’ee, then Al Nassr could still win the title on goals scored, which would be quite the climax to the season.

In the Riyadh derby yesterday, as he so often does, Ronaldo stole the headlines as he scored the winner in a 3-2 comeback victory.

Al-Nassr had found themselves 2-0 down after 40 minutes thanks to a Christian Guenca double, but a goal late at the end of the first half from Anderson Talisca gave his side hope of a comeback.

This comeback was completed early in the second half as the hosts first equalised through Abdulrahman Ghareeb six minutes after the break before Ronaldo completed the turnaround on 59 minutes with an excellent solo goal, which can be seen above.

The Portuguese icon picked the ball up about 35 yards from goal before darting inside from the left, holding off the challenges of two defenders in the process before whipping the ball into the far corner from the edge of the box in devastating fashion.

Cristiano Ronaldo does the Sujud bow

Ronaldo then treated his teammates and fans to a traditional Muslim act called the Sujud bow as a means of celebrating.

The Sujud bow is the act of low bowing or prostration in front of Allah while facing in the direction of the Qibla. It is a sign of respect and the move was well received by his teammates who seemed delighted at the act.

Ronaldo then followed up his initial celebration with a customary 'SIUUU', which equally had fans celebrating much the same.

This goal was Ronaldo’s 14th since moving to Saudi Arabia and could yet still be a vital one if Al-Nassr can turn around the three-point deficit to Al-Ittihad in their remaining two matches.