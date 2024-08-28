Already crowned football's number-one celebrity, Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his social media domination after the former Real Madrid icon smashed yet another world record. Throughout his illustrious career, the 39-year-old has left a trail of broken records in his wake, and although he plays in Saudi Arabia now, the Al-Nassr forward isn't ready to buck this trend yet.

Ronaldo has been awarded the Guinness World Records title for the most YouTube subscribers gained in 24 hours. The official number on YouTube of 19,729,827 subscribers was revealed exclusively by Guinness World Records earlier this week, with his channel now having over 50 million subscribers just six days after launching.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since posting his first video on August 21, Cristiano Ronaldo already has more YouTube subscribers than Manchester United (9m), Liverpool (10m), and Real Madrid (14.1m) combined.

Ronaldo Strengthens Grip Over Social Media

He also has the most Instagram followers

Talking about Ronaldo's recent decision to start a channel, Pedro Pina, the vice president of YouTube Europe, Middle East and Africa said:

"YouTube's dream team-up with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has been a labour of love and dedication. And watching his channel explode is pure gold! This is just the kick-off to an epic adventure, and we're strapped in for the ride. Massive congrats to Cristiano and his squad! And let's keep those SIUUUUUUUBSCRIPTIONS rolling in!"

But YouTube isn't the only platform dominated by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He boasts the highest number of Instagram followers, totaling 637 million, and was the first individual to surpass 500 million followers on the platform, doing so in November 2022.

Additionally, he has 170 million followers on Facebook and 112 million on Twitter. This brings his remarkable overall social media following to nearly one billion accounts.

It's not just off the pitch that Ronaldo has shattered records

Not that anyone who remotely knows about Ronaldo needs reminding, but the Portugal international has also smashed many records on the pitch, with clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

He is the first player to score 100 Champions League goals, the first player to score in five World Cups, while he has also scored the most hat-tricks in the Champions League. What's more, Ronaldo scored 69 goals in 2013, setting a record for the most goals in a calendar year, leads the all-time scoring charts in the European Championship with 14, and is Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer, having scored 450 goals for the club across all competitions during his nine-year stint.

Ronaldo also has an astonishing 128 goals for his country, having scored in his teens, his twenties and his thirties. This makes him international football's all-time top goalscorer, too, adding to a long list of personal achievements on and off the pitch.