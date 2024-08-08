Highlights Former Real Madrid defender Pepe has retired from professional football.

Former Real Madrid defender Pepe has announced his retirement from football after a career that has lasted more than two decades. The 41-year-old became the oldest-ever player at a European Championship at Euro 2024, which would turn out to be his final tournament as a player, having become an iconic figure for both club and country.

The central defender announced his decision through a video on social media and the news has sent shockwaves throughout the entire footballing landscape. Many people have already reacted to Pepe's decision, including Portugal's greatest-ever footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, who played a total of 348 games alongside him.

Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Tribute to Pepe

The pair were seen embracing after Pepe's final game

In a social media post following the news of his former teammate's announcement, the Al-Nassr superstar penned an emotional reaction, stating:

"There are not enough words to express how much you mean to me, friend. We won everything there was to win on the field, but the greatest achievement is the friendship and respect I have for you. "You are unique, my brother. Thank you for so much."

The bond between Pepe and Ronaldo was clear throughout their careers, but their embrace after France had defeated them on penalties in the quarter-finals of the most recent Euros still has a profound impact on Pepe. During his announcement video, the notorious hardman could be seen breaking down into tears as he relived his final heart-wrenching moments as a footballer.

In total, Pepe walked away with 33 major honours in his career, the highlight of which being the unlikely 2016 European Championship victory and his three Champions League titles during his tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu. The defender was also a three-time Spanish champion and four-time Portuguese champion across his two separate stints at Porto.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pepe was also named the Portuguese footballer of the year in 2014.

Sergio Ramos also made a lengthy statement thanking his former partner

Ronaldo wasn't the only one of Pepe's legendary teammates to react to his retirement, as former defensive partner Sergio Ramos also shared his well-wishes on social media, saying:

"A great man, a warrior with whom I was able to share many matches, triumphs and titles. It was a real pleasure to play alongside you, brother. Few like you. Enjoy this new stage of your life. I wish you the best, my friend."

Real Madrid also responded and spoke at great length about the impact their former defender made during his time at the club, with a statement reading: "Pepe was part of Real Madrid from 2007 to 2017, a decade in which he won everything with our club. During the ten seasons where he defended our shirt, he won 14 titles in 334 games.

"Pepe has been one of the best defenders in Real Madrid and European football, and he will always have the recognition and affection of all Real Madrid fans. Real Madrid wishes him and his entire family the best of luck in this new stage of his life."