Summary Cristiano Ronaldo's success is attributed to his talented coaches like Sir Alex Ferguson and Fernando Santos.

Ronaldo acknowledged that he's had some poor coaches, though, leading to mixed experiences during his career.

Carlo Ancelotti, Sir Alex Ferguson, and Jose Mourinho stand out as the top managers Ronaldo has worked with throughout his career.

As the wisdom of the ages reminds us, "Even the best seeds won’t grow without the right gardener." With that in mind, Cristiano Ronaldo owes much of his meteoric rise to those who nurtured his talents along the way. Becoming one of the greatest footballers of all time - boasting five Ballon d'Or mantles, five Champions League titles, and a staggering 900+ career goals - is no small feat.

Yet, the brilliance of the Portuguese icon has often been complemented by the minds guiding him. Look no further than Sir Alex Ferguson and Euro 2016 mastermind Fernando Santos—just two of the mentors who played a pivotal role in shaping Ronaldo’s legendary journey. That said, by his own rather egotistical admission, the soon-to-be 40-year-old has also crossed paths with some less-than-brilliant tacticians, recently revealing, "Some of them don’t have a f***ing clue about football at all..."

So, that got us thinking - who are the best and worst coaches the former Real Madrid and Manchester United legend has worked under? We've ranked all of his club coaches below. Although its no guarantee that he himself will agree with the ranking as he didn't always see eye-to-eye with his bosses.

Ranking Cristiano Ronaldo's Club Managers

They have been ranked from worst to best

19. Vitor Severino (Al-Nassr)

Luis Castro’s trusted right-hand man, Vítor Severino, has spent nearly his entire career as an assistant manager, only stepping into the spotlight for two games as Al-Nassr transitioned after his mentor’s departure. Whether the Portuguese coach can truly be considered a manager is up for debate - but if someone wants to trivialise it, he did technically oversee two of Ronaldo’s matches.

18. Dinko Jelicic (Al-Nassr)

Few will recognise Croatian coach Dinko Jelicic, and for fair reason - his highest full-time managerial role to date has been leading his national team’s under-20 side. In 2023, he had a brief seven-game stint as Al-Nassr's caretaker manager before a short spell at Gorica. Now, he finds himself serving as an assistant manager for Bahrain, playing out an unremarkable football career.

17. Andrea Pirlo (Juventus)

Ronaldo had a short but sweet journey under legendary former midfielder Andrea Pirlo. In 44 games, he scored 36 goals and produced a further six assists. Together, they won a Coppa Italia and a Supercoppa Italiana, but what the Italian lacks right now is managerial experience, which limits how far up this list he can realistically venture.

16. Michael Carrick (Manchester United)

Similarly to Pirlo, Michael Carrick also has a very limited managerial CV, meaning it would be harsh to rank him higher than those that have been doing it for years or even decades. That said, so far so good is the notion of those at Middlesbrough, who sit below the playoff places in the Championship on goal difference alone under the former Red Devils' midfielder, who is often regarded as one of the most underrated players in Premier League history.

Ronaldo played under his teammate just three times during the transition period that saw Erik ten Hag replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2021.

15. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United)

Speaking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it may come as a surprise that the Norwegian ranks so low. However, given the calibre of Ronaldo's other managers, the 51-year-old's trophy cabinet pales in comparison. While Ronaldo certainly had a better rapport with Solskjaer - his first manager since returning to Man United in 2021 - than with the others, the baby-faced assassin's managerial career has yet to match the success of his playing days, with only a Europa League runners-up medal to show for it.

14. Luis Castro (Al-Nassr)

In terms of success while at Ronaldo's new club, Luis Castro has been the Portuguese international's best mentor since he became an ambassador for Saudi Arabian football in 2022. After 54 games in charge of Al-Nassr, he boasts a respectable ratio of 2.17-points-per-game, as he led the Middle Eastern club to the Arab Club Champions Cup last year to help Ronaldo lead a revolution and become the first footballer to finish as top scorer in four different leagues: the English, Spanish, Italian and Saudi leagues.

13. Ladislau Boloni (Sporting Lisbon)

Ronaldo has shared plenty of thoughts on his former managers in recent years, as he transitions towards life as a media personality rather than a footballer. However, when it comes to Ladislau Boloni, words alone can’t capture the pivotal role the former Sporting boss played in his journey. Boloni was the one who discovered Ronaldo.

Together, they won the Portuguese First Division, and his guidance ultimately paved the way for Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United - where the rest, as they say, is history. The Romanian-Hungarian superintendent also won league titles in Belgium and France, while he led Al-Jazira to the Middle East's version of the Champions League.

12. Rudi Garcia (Al-Nassr)

Having only overseen 12 of Ronaldo's Al-Nassr games, having left his position by mutual consent after most of his tenure came during just one off-season, there probably wasn't long enough of a time for the 39-year-old to form an opinion on Rudi Garcia. But the fact he won the Ligue 1 title with Lille in 2011, was a Europa League finalist with Marseille in 2018, and has won three French Manager of the Year awards, should be enough to paint the picture that the current Belgium manager is, in his own right, a very smooth operator.

11. Stefano Pioli (Al-Nassr)

After 20 games so far under current boss Stefano Pioli, Ronaldo shows no sign of slowing down on his efforts to reach 1000 career goals. He has scored 19 goals and provided his teammates with a further two assists, as they currently sit third in the Saudi Pro League. After the club's hierarchy gifted their current manager with former Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran in January, the former Serie A winner and Manager of the Season with AC Milan is well-equipped to guide The Big Yellow to another honour or two.

10. Ralf Rangnick (Manchester United)

Ronaldo and Ralf Rangnick never saw eye to eye during the German's interim spell at Man United. Ronaldo famously claimed that Rangnick was "not a manager," but after guiding Austria to the top of their Euro 2024 group - one that included the Netherlands and France - few are questioning Rangnick's abilities now. In fact, many of the issues he highlighted at United have proven to be spot on, and his football brain has been used to good effect elsewhere.

9. Erik ten Hag (Manchester United)

It wouldn't be too wild of a guess to suggest that the two managers Ronaldo was talking about when he recently said some of his coaches "didn't have a f***ing clue" were Rangnick and Erik ten Hag. Everyone remembers the explosive Piers Morgan tell-all interview he took part in that led to his exile to the Middle East in the first place.

Managing the Red Devils right now is a poisoned chalice, though, and one could argue that nobody has handled the challenges of football's biggest job better than the Dutchman. He won an FA Cup and League Cup during his two-year tenure - this coming after he won three Dutch league titles with Ajax, being rewarded with the Rinus Michels' mantle after each.

8. Maurizio Sarri (Juventus)

Former Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri often spoke about the challenges of managing Ronaldo during their time in Turin, citing the Portuguese star’s numerous personal interests as a source of friction. It’s a curious remark from a manager who was known for chain-smoking on the sidelines - quite the contrast to Ronaldo’s belief that his body is a temple.

Despite this, the pair enjoyed great success in Italy, securing a Serie A title together. Sarri, known for his ability to achieve silverware in a short period, had also won the Europa League with Chelsea the season before, but the cranky Italian could never sit still for long.

7. Manuel Pellegrini (Real Madrid)

In Manuel Pellegrini's one season at the helm of Real Madrid, Ronaldo scored 33 goals, produced 11 assists, but the duo sadly never joined forces to win any silverware. But that didn't mean the Chilean wasn't a success elsewhere. Whilst at Manchester City, the shrewd man-manager pieced together a playing style that was better likened to "death by beautiful geometry", as intricate passing moves, crosses, solo-runs and set pieces merged together to propel the club to their first Premier League title.

6. Rafael Benitez (Real Madrid)

Rafael Benitez is another manager who struggled to find his footing at Real Madrid but had no trouble achieving success at clubs in more challenging circumstances. Like Pellegrini, he lasted just one season in the Spanish capital, but it was at Liverpool where he built a reputation as one of modern football's finest tacticians.

He led the Reds to the iconic 2005 Champions League victory, orchestrating a stunning three-goal comeback alongside Steven Gerrard, before guiding them to another final two years later, despite the team never looking likely to make such a deep run. He also won two La Liga titles with Valencia and a Europa League with Chelsea.

5. Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus)

A winner of six total Serie A titles, five Coppa Italias, and a Champions League runner-up on two occasions, it's a shame Massimiliano Allegri was never able to team up with Ronaldo for longer, as they only enjoyed each other's company for one full season. Then, again, considering how crazy Allegri can get on the sidelines, the likelihood of the two clashing at some stage was pretty high, too.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Massimiliano Allegri is the only manager in Serie A history to win five league titles on the bounce, doing so between 2014 and 2019.

4. Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid)

Where Benitez and Pellegrini failed, the iconic, marble-cut Zinedine Zidane certainly didn't. All the Frenchman has come to know during his life is 1. Real Madrid and 2. How to win trophies. This was made to look simple during his four years running the show at the Bernabeu. In his initial two and a half seasons, Zidane became the first coach to win the Champions League three times in a row, winning the Super Cup and the Club World Cup twice each, as well as a La Liga title and a Supercopa de Espana.

His success led to the Galactico being named Best FIFA Men's Coach in 2017. He resigned in 2018 before returning in 2021 to add another La Liga and a Supercopa de Espana title, polishing off a managerial tenure that saw him win 66 per cent of his 301 matches, with 114 of those games involving the equally astonishing Cristiano Ronaldo.

3. Jose Mourinho (Real Madrid)

Jose Mourinho and Ronaldo share a complex and layered relationship, marked by both success and tension. The two Portuguese icons worked together at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013, during which they won La Liga (2011-12), the Copa del Rey (2010-11), and the Supercopa de Espana (2012). Under Mourinho, Ronaldo elevated his game, enjoying some of his most prolific goal-scoring seasons, including a then-club record 60 goals in the 2011-12 season.

Despite their success, the relationship became strained in Mourinho’s final season (2012-13). Reports suggest that tensions arose due to Mourinho’s demanding style and public criticism of players. In one famous incident, Mourinho allegedly berated Ronaldo for not following defensive instructions, leading to a heated argument between the two. Mourinho later admitted that Ronaldo "thought he knew everything" and was difficult to coach at times.

But regardless of the opinion Ronaldo has of his compatriot, the numbers don't lie: Four World's Best Club Coach awards, two Champions League, three Premier Leagues, a UEFA Cup, and a Europa League.

2. Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Easily in the company of the world's greatest-ever football managers, Carlo Ancelotti is responsible for winning three of Real Madrid's 15 Champions Leagues (he won two more at AC Milan), and for whatever reason, the Italian seemed like the perfect match for Ronaldo, as the duo would reach new heights together with very little animosity. The supreme man-manager was able to get the very best out of his Portuguese winger, who won two of his Ballon d'Or awards under his supervision.

Related 15 Best Football Managers of All Time [Ranked] World Cup champions, tactical visionaries and a former shoe salesman make up some of the greatest managers in football history.

1. Sir Alex Ferguson (Manchester United)

No manager was lucky enough to coach Ronaldo more times than the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson. In 292 games together, the Scot got to witness the Portuguese star score 118 times, as well as produce 62 assists. He won his first Ballon d'Or under Ferguson, as well as his first Champions League winners' medal and three Premier League titles.

Such is the longevity of one of Glasgow's most famous sons, Ferguson managed to clinch 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, five FA Cups, and another 29 trophies during his career. And that's without mentioning all of his indvidual honours, which include three Onze d'Or Coach of the Year awards.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (correct as of 04/02/2025).