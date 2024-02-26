Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo could face a potential investigation due to inappropriate gestures towards fans, with reports suggesting he might be banned for two games and fined.

The incident took place in Al-Nassr's win against Al Shabab, with Ronaldo aiming the gesture at fans who were chanting Lionel Messi's name.

Ronaldo has previously been criticised for inappropriate behavior in Saudi Arabia, with him grabbing his crotch in a match against Al-Hilal in April 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a possible investigation into a gesture he made towards fans during Al-Nassr's 3-2 win over Al Shabab, according to The Telegraph. The striker was responding to taunts from the crowd, who were chanting the name of his rival, Lionel Messi.

The win for Ronaldo's side kept them within touching distance of first place Al-Hilal, who currently remain seven points clear at the top of the table. The Portuguese icon got his team off to the perfect start with a goal from the penalty spot, with his Brazilian teammate Anderson Talisca securing the win late on.

However, it is Ronaldo's action following the game that have got people talking and they seem to have landed him in some hot water. Reports from Saudi Arabia, via the Daily Mail, have even suggested that he could miss some action as a result of a celebration gone rogue.

What Ronaldo did at full-time

The striker gestured to the crowd in an unsavoury manner

As can be seen on footage that has been shared on social media, Ronaldo's emotions seemed to get the better of him in the aftermath of Sunday night's fixture. Having been subject to jeers all evening, the former Real Madrid man responded by cupping his ear to the fans before grabbing his crotch in the direction of supporters.

In the video, chants of Messi's name can be heard being directed at his rival, something that was commonplace throughout the evening affair. Based on the forward's reaction, he was very aware of this and decided to let out his frustration after the final whistle.

This is not the first time that Ronaldo has done something of this nature since his high-profile move to the Middle East. He was caught putting a scarf of an opposing team down his shorts and then throwing it after he was defeated in the Riyadh Season Cup Final earlier this year. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was also seen grabbing his crotch following a defeat to Al-Hilal in April 2023.

Ronaldo facing two-game suspension for actions

It has been described as Saudi officials' biggest test yet

According to the Mail's report, it is third time unlucky for the legendary figure, who is set to receive punishment for his actions. The Portuguese captain is likely set to receive a two-match suspension and a fine for unsportsmanlike conduct.

It would be quite the stance for officials in Saudi to sanction Ronaldo, given how much recognition he has brought to the league. Saudi journalist Waleed Al Farraj believes that this is the biggest test that those at the top of the Saudi Pro League have to make, stating:

"The disciplinary committee is facing the biggest test. We will wait and see. Everything has its limits, no matter how famous you are. This is how the major leagues are."

Should the world's greatest goalscorer be suspended, it would be a massive blow to his team's chances of catching league leaders Al-Hilal. However, the hope will be that it will put a stop to the obscene gestures that bring the sport and the nation of Saudi Arabia into even more disrepute.