Cristiano Ronaldo fan Piers Morgan shows no mercy to Ten Hag after Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd

Piers Morgan, one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s biggest fans, showed no mercy to Erik ten Hag after Manchester United’s humiliating 7-0 defeat away at Liverpool.

Man Utd were torn to shreds in the second half at Anfield, conceding six goals without reply.

Ten Hag said his players produced an “unprofessional” performance after half-time, accusing them of “losing their heads”.

Cody Gakpo gave Liverpool the lead on the stroke of half-time but United were arguably the better team during the opening 45 minutes. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford both missed chances to put the visitors ahead.

Darwin Nunez’s goal early in the second half opened the floodgates. Gakpo made it 3-0 in the 50th minute as Man Utd fell apart.

The final half-hour saw Mohamed Salah net a brace, Nunez notch his second of the afternoon, and Roberto Firmino add a seventh for the Reds.

It’s a result that will go down in Premier League folklore. It’s also a massive setback for Ten Hag, just a week after the Dutch coach ended Man Utd’s six-year wait for a trophy.

What did Piers Morgan post during and after Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd?

Piers Morgan couldn’t help himself on Twitter.

The Arsenal fan, whose controversial interview with Ronaldo led to the Portuguese superstar leaving Old Trafford under a cloud in November, posted a series of tweets slamming United’s manager.

At 5:35pm, he posted a photo of Ten Hag dancing with Antony and Lisandro Martinez alongside the caption: “Don’t think we’ll be seeing any dancing tonight.”

Then, at full-time, Morgan posted a headline of Ten Hag saying he ‘slept well’ after dropping Ronaldo.

Piers added: “Good luck with your sleep tonight, genius”.

Ouch.

Then came another post about Ronaldo:

Followed by another: “Anyone got some Xanax for Erik?”

Piers then reminded everyone about what Ronaldo said about Man Utd’s lack of evolution since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

He then posted a photo of himself and Ronaldo with the caption: “Funny thing, karma.”

And on Monday morning he posted a photo of Ten Hag, adding: “Has Ten Hag resigned yet? How can any Manchester United manager survive a performance & result that catastrophically dreadful?”

So, yes, a busy couple of days on Twitter for Piers, who has made it crystal clear that he believes Ten Hag made a big mistake getting rid of Ronaldo midway through the season.

Despite Sunday’s embarrassing performance at Anfield, it’s safe to assume that some Man Utd fans will still beg to disagree.