Ronaldo's loyal fans are upset following an eyebrow-raising moment during FIFA's The Best ceremony

Cristiano Ronaldo fans have accused FIFA of mocking their hero during Monday’s The Best ceremony.

Ronaldo, who won the first two editions of the award in 2016 and 2017, did not attend the ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

The 38-year-old was seen at the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury boxing match 24 hours earlier in Saudi Arabia, where he currently plies his trade with Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not attend FIFA's The Best ceremony

But the legendary Portuguese forward, aware that he had no chance of making the top three for the Men’s Player category, was never likely to make an appearance in Paris on Monday.

His old rival Lionel Messi was there, however, and the Argentine - to the surprise of nobody - ended up winning The Best FIFA Men’s Player award ahead of Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid star Karim Benzema.

The 35-year-old is also expected to win a record-breaking eighth Ballon d’Or award later this year after winning the World Cup with Argentina in December.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo not vote in FIFA's The Best awards?

The captains of every international team submit their votes for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award. Every captain, that is, with the exception of Ronaldo.

It was Pepe who voted for Portugal instead. The Portuguese defender ignored Messi, opting for a top three of Mbappe, Luka Modric and Benzema.

Spanish outlet AS don’t give the specific reason why Ronaldo didn’t vote but remind us that Ronaldo was eventually relegated to the subs’ bench during the Qatar World Cup. The armband was handed to Pepe during Ronaldo’s absence from the starting XI.

Did FIFA mock Ronaldo during The Best ceremony?

Back to Monday’s ceremony and Ronaldo’s hardcore fans are unhappy that an image of their hero flashed up on the big screen which showed him sat looking glum on the bench - rather than choosing an image of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner celebrating scoring a goal, or something else along more positive lines.

Here’s how Ronaldo’s fans have reacted:

Something similar happened in 2021

This isn’t the first time that Ronaldo’s fans have slammed the organisers of a similar event for ‘mocking’ their idol.

Back in November 2021, an image of Ronaldo in his underwear was flashed up on the big screen during a Ballon d’Or ceremony, much to the amusement (or perhaps bemusement) of the likes of Messi and Mbappe.

But it seems this was more of a light-hearted dig at Didier Drogba, the event’s co-host, rather than a deliberate attempt to mock Ronaldo.

