Cristiano Ronaldo’s loyal fans have reacted badly to a tweet that Real Madrid posted after Karim Benzema scored the only goal of the game against Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Benzema finished Liverpool off in the 78th minute, tapping home from close range to put Madrid 6-2 up on aggregate.

The Frenchman might be 35 years old but he remains one of the most lethal centre-forwards in the business.

Winner of the 2022 Ballon d’Or award, Benzema has arguably been the Champions League’s standout performer over the past couple of seasons.

It wouldn’t be a shock if he inspires Los Blancos to yet another European Cup at the end of the current campaign.

Benzema has taken centre stage at the Bernabeu since Ronaldo left the club in 2018.

Between the years of 2009-2018 he was happy playing an unselfish role in order for the team to get the best out of Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers of all time.

But he was required to step up after Cristiano joined Juventus almost five years ago - and he’s done that better than even Madrid themselves would have anticipated at the time.

What did Real Madrid tweet?

After Benzema’s latest winning goal, Real Madrid showed their appreciation to their No. 9 on Twitter, calling him: “Mr. Champions League.”

Now, this is a nickname that’s almost exclusively been reserved for Ronaldo over the years - and the Portuguese superstar’s fans aren’t happy.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo's fans reacted?

Here’s how they’ve reacted to Real Madrid’s tweet - which, on the face of it, seems pretty harmless.

What did Benzema say after the match?

It’s worth noting that Benzema also received the Man of the Match award for his performance against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“It was a tough game against good opposition but we showed we wanted to get on the front foot from the off. It was a great game for the fans and we're into the quarters,” he told Real Madrid’s official website.

“Football today is all about digging in. Everyone wants more but sometimes you have to suffer in a game. The important thing is to win it and get through.”

Will Real Madrid win the Champions League again?

Benzema has now scored 19 goals in 28 games this season and will be desperate to win the Champions League for the sixth time on June 10.

Real Madrid, 14-time winners of Europe’s premier club competition, are the only Spanish team left in this season’s tournament.

But nobody would be at all surprised if Benzema, Carlo Ancelotti and co. end up going all the way once more.