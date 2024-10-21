Cristiano Ronaldo shared some heartfelt words with former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou in the hours leading up to his MMA return on Saturday night. 'The Predator' took on Brazilian heavyweight Renan Ferreira in the main event of the PFL's Battle of the Giants event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the Portuguese superstar went to his dressing room beforehand to wish him well.

Ronaldo - who plays his football for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr - attended the show with his son, Cristiano Jr. The pair visited Ngannou backstage just before the Cameroonian superstar was scheduled to get his hands wrapped.

It was an emotional night for Francis, who was competing in MMA for the first time since January 2022. However, most poignantly, it was also his first contest of any kind since the tragic passing of his 15-month-old son, Kobe, earlier this year.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: All three of Ngannou's most recent combat sports contests have taken place in Saudi Arabia.

Having lost a son of his own during childbirth in April 2022, Ronaldo spoke with Ngannou about his grief during their meeting. The fighter's coach, Eric Nicksick, recalled the heartwarming moment that Ronaldo took it upon himself to offer support to Ngannou.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Heartwarming Gesture of Support to Francis Ngannou

The Al-Nassr star was all class as the former UFC champion made his MMA return

As a big MMA fan, Ronaldo had plenty of questions for both Ngannou and Nicksick in the early stages of his visit. However, when the time came for Francis to get ready for combat, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star took it upon himself to support Ngannou on a personal level. Nicksick explained to MMA Junkie:

"Francis got up to wrap his hands, and Ronaldo could feel Francis' energy, and he goes, 'I'm just going to give him words of encouragement.' He was talking about the loss of one of his children and how he related to that. I know how big of a star he is, but sitting next to me and having this very personal conversation made him feel like he was part of the team right then and there."

Nicksick continued: "It was very much a welcomed energy to have in the room, especially someone of that stature who understands the highest pressure." Ngannou's meeting with Ronaldo likely lasted several times longer than the fight itself.

Francis blitzed Ferreira inside the first round of the bout, ultimately knocking his opponent unconscious with some vicious ground and pound at 3:32 of the opening session. After the fight, an emotional Ngannou immediately paid tribute to his son.

"I can't think about anything other than my son Kobe. I only took this fight because of him and I'm done. I hope they can remember his name because, without Kobe, we wouldn't be here tonight and I wouldn't have fought. It has been tough. Not only the training camp, but the past few days have been full of emotion."