Portugal and Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo is unquestionably one of the best players ever and is supported around the world.

But when some fans came to his defence after ESPN had covered him in what they perceived as a negative way, ex-Chelsea player turned pundit Frank Leboeuf had a savage response.

In fact it was so brutal that the clip has gone viral.

It has been an impressive week for the Portuguese frontman while on international duty. Ronaldo broke more records against Liechtenstein, overtaking Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa as the most-capped player in men’s football.

He also scored a brace in that game, before scoring another two goals against Luxembourg, taking his tally with the national team to 122 goals.

Fans unhappy with ESPN coverage

But ESPN apparently angered Ronaldo fans last week with their coverage, according to ESPN FC host Dan Thomas.

The programme’s reports on the striker had seemingly upset the fanbase.

One online post which showed that was evident came after ESPN posted on Twitter that Scott McTominay had scored as many Euro 2024 qualifying goals as Ronaldo, following the Scotsman’s two doubles against Spain and Cyprus.

Unsurprisingly, the comments were littered with angry replies.

That anger has not been missed by the ESPN crew and Thomas, who tweeted: “Ronaldo fans have been extra angry at us this week Frank had the ultimate response to them.”

Frank Leboeuf’s savage put down

And it was absolutely brutal from the Frenchman.

Speaking live on air earlier this week he said: “I had two guys saying that I was a dumb *bleep*.

“That I didn’t understand anything, that Ronaldo showed us ESPN pundits that we understand nothing about football because he scored a goal and he was fantastic and that I would never be at Ronaldo’s level and I’ve never been at Ronaldo’s level.

“And I say, ‘Well, you know, you’re right. I’ve never been at his level I won the World Cup, he didn’t.’”

Given that Ronaldo was in tears after his team lost to Morocco in Qatar, that one will definitely sting.

Watch: Leboeuf’s answer to Ronaldo fans

The former defender certainly brought a rise from inside the studio, all of whom loved his response.

But the clip on ESPN’s Twitter account has been viewed more than 900 thousand times, and fans have also been loving it.

Not the end to the international break that Ronaldo might have hoped for.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner will now return to Saudi Arabia, where his side Al-Nassr are chasing down Al-Ittihad for the league title.