Cristiano Ronaldo was left furious as his Al-Nassr side fell to a 4-1 defeat against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup. The Portuguese superstar made his feelings known on many occasions as he cut an extremely frustrated figure during the loss.

The 39-year-old had netted his second goal of the season to put his team in front shortly before half-time after also finding the net in the semi-final of the tournament. This wouldn't be enough as a flurry of goals inside 17 minutes saw the reigning Saudi Pro League champions prevail to lift the silverware.

Former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice with goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Malcom adding to Al-Nassr's misery. The disastrous 20-minute spell led to Ronaldo gesturing that his teammates were 'sleeping', and that wasn't the only moment of frustration he showed throughout the encounter.

Cristiano Ronaldo Storms Off

He didn't stick around for the trophy ceremony after the game

When Mitrovic crashed in Al-Hilal's third goal, cameras picked up Ronaldo signalling that the game was over, seemingly giving up hope of a comeback. View the video below:

Portugal's best-ever player wasn't keen on the idea of sticking around after the full-time whistle, either, as he was seen storming down the tunnel before even receiving his second-place medal. See the moment below:

He was left angry by the performance of those around him, as the gap in quality between the two teams was evident once again. Al-Hilal lifted the Saudi Pro League title last term, with a commanding 14-point difference between the sides.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to add to the single Arab Club Champions Cup he won with his current club in 2023 and wasn't happy with yet another shortcoming.

What Next For Ronaldo

Al-Nassr are in Saudi Pro League action next

After the Saudi Super Cup disappointment, Al-Nassr will now turn their attention to league action as Luis Castro's men face Al-Raed in their opening fixture of the 2024/25 campaign. As for Ronaldo, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star will be hoping to add to his goal-laden 2023/24 season, in which he netted 35 times in the Middle Eastern division.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo is the top goalscorer in football history, having scored 896 times for club and country.

He's already one of the greatest players of all time, but Ronaldo is still hungry to add to his already outstanding legacy in the game. The moments of frustration in the cup final just highlight how competitive the Portugal international is. He showcased similar moments of exasperation during his nation's disappointing Euro 2024 campaign earlier in the summer.

Despite suffering a heavy defeat in the Super Cup, Al-Nassr's team of superstar names will hope to use the poor display as motivation in their attempt to put in a title challenge against the same opposition. Ronaldo will be key to any success that comes their way this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Real Madrid 438 450 131 Manchester United 346 145 64 Juventus 134 101 22 Al-Nassr 65 59 16 Sporting CP 31 5 6 Portugal 212 130 45