With so many top players heading to the Saudi Pro League, there are more and more eyes on the competition every game week. Indeed, the likes of Neymar, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino, and many others have brought fans along with them after they swapped European football for the Middle East.

Of course, the first huge name to pave the way for all those blockbuster summer deals was Cristiano Ronaldo. After a huge falling out at Manchester United, the veteran forward was allowed to leave last year. He opted to try something new and joined Saudi club Al-Nassr. Explaining his move at the time, he said:

"In Europe, my work is done; I won everything, I played at the most important clubs in Europe and for me now, it's a new challenge. This is a great opportunity. Nobody knows this but I had many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, in Australia, in the US and even in Portugal. Many clubs tried to sign me but I gave my word to this club to develop not only the football but other parts of this amazing country."

Now eight games into the current season, there's every chance Ronaldo feels vindicated by his decision. After all, he ha been joined by some familiar names in his new environment and now plays alongside the likes of Mané, Aymeric Laporte, Alex Telles, Marcelo Brozovic and Seko Fofana. In the club's match this weekend, Al-Nassr took on Al-Tai FC and came away with all three points.

It was, however, a rather eventful night for the 38-year-old striker – but in a good way. Indeed, the Portuguese international played a very clever assist to set his team on their way after 32 minutes. Under pressure, he cutely flicked the ball over the opposition defender's leg, putting teammate Talisca through on goal. The Brazilian made no mistake with a very tidy finish.

Just ten minutes later, Ronaldo must have been thinking nearly everything he touched was turning to gold as he looked to have claimed another audacious assist. This time, he controlled the ball on his chest before pulling off a bicycle kick. The ball flew towards the far post and Talisca again reacted quickest to score. Unfortunately, though, the flag went up for offside on this occasion.

With that goal ruled out, Al-Tai eventually fought their way back into the game and it seemed as though they had rescued a point when Virgil Misidjan made it 1-1 in the 79th minute. But it was to be Ronaldo's night as he later had the opportunity to score from 12 yards after a handball. Stepping up with just four minutes to play (not including injury time), the former Real Madrid star showed characteristic composure to blast home a winner.

That strike now means CR7 is the first Saudi Pro League player to score 10 goals in the competition this season. The forward is actually way out on his own at the top of that particular leader board too, with Barcelona flop Malcom – now of Al-Hilal – in second place with six efforts to his name. What's more, this also means Ronaldo has reached double figures in the league for the 18th consecutive season.

Saudi Pro League Top Scorers Goals Cristiano Ronaldo 10 Malcom 7 Salem Al-Dawsari 6 Moussa Dembélé 6 Sadio Mané 6

The vital win helped send Al-Nassr up to third in the league, now just one point behind both of the teams ahead of them. It certainly was a great night for Ronaldo and he really seemed to be embracing the moment when footage after the game caught him with a big grin on his face, winking to the camera and clapping in unison with his teammates in a show of appreciation for the fans.