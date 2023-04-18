Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of winning the Saudi Professional League this season were dealt a huge blow on Tuesday evening.

The Portuguese superstar's Al-Nassr side were defeated 2-0 by rivals Al-Hilal.

Former Manchester United striker and current Golden Boot race leader Odion Ighalo scored both goals for the home side, his 17th and 18th strikes of the campaign.

The result means Ronaldo's team sit three points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad, having played a game more.

Yeah, it's not looking good for Al-Nassr, although at least they are in the semi-finals of the King Cup of Champions - the Saudi equivalent of the FA Cup.

They play Al-Wehda in the competition's final four on April 24th, a game in which Ronaldo will be desperate to shine.

Ronaldo's bizarre moment during Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-Nassr

During his team's defeat to Al-Hilal, Ronaldo was involved in a slightly strange incident during the second half.

In the 57th minute of play, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was booked by referee Michael Oliver (yes, he works in Saudi Arabia, as well as the Premier League).

And the way in which Ronaldo picked up the caution was reminiscent of a UFC fight.

The Real Madrid legend randomly decided to get his opponent in a headlock, before dragging them to the ground.

Yeah, we have no idea what Ronaldo was thinking here...

Video: Ronaldo went into UFC mode during Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-Nassr

Is it Ronaldo, or is it Conor McGregor?! Bookings do not come any more clearcut than that.

To be perfectly honest, the Al-Nassr forward was probably a tad fortunate to only receive a yellow card, as VAR is available and used in the Saudi Professional League.

What next for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr in the league?

After their aforementioned cup semi-final, Al-Nassr get back to league business at home to Al-Raed next Friday.

Ronaldo will be searching to add to his 11 goals in 11 league appearances and also get Al-Nassr's title charge back on track.

But they don't play current leaders Al-Ittihad again in the remainder of this season, so unfortunately, it's now out of their hands.