Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo took to the stage against Manchester United in August 2003, opting Sir Alex Ferguson to add the youngster to his well-assembled roster, every fan has been wondering how he remains in such impressive kettle – and he once revealed the one food that he swears by.

From a fresh-faced teenage phenom to becoming one of the most decorated players to ever grace the beautiful game, the memorable story – and stratospheric rise – of the Portuguese goal-getter is one that will forever stand the test of time.

In the face of adversity, the tricky winger continues to defy physical decline and, just days before reaching the 40-mark, the Real Madrid icon hoisted himself to latch onto Sadio Mane’s hopeful cross in the 78th minute of their clash with Al Wasl.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ronaldo has scored 140 goals in the Champions League – the most of any player in the history of Europe’s top tier competition.

Those in attendance elicited a slither of expectation that the ball would end up being converted into Al Wasl’s goal in the AFC Champions League off the centre forward's head – but what does Ronaldo do to keep him in such optimal shape?

The One Food that Ronaldo Swears By

Portuguese forward insists it 'keeps him strong'

Akin to a fine wine, the 40-year-old has aged wonderfully and while there may be an element of luck attached to his career, its goals and his silverware, he did everything in his power to engineer his body to excel at the top level of the game.

Alongside a well-devised training plan, what allows Ronaldo – regarded as one of the most skilful players in football history – to continue performing at such a level is his meticulous diet, a cornerstone to the winger-turned-striker’s physique.

In an interview, the Sporting CP graduate once shed light on a particular meal that he has constantly eaten throughout his career from his native Portugal to the twilight period of his career in the Saudi Pro League.

Bacalhau a Bras reminds me of home, of my childhood, and it keeps me strong.

Perhaps not the typical food that one would expect to be a staple part of a footballer’s dietary plan, Bacalhau a Bras – a traditional Portuguese dish made of salted cod, onions, potatoes and eggs – is packed to the brim with protein and healthy fats.

Elsewhere, chicken is held in high regard by the record-setting Portugal international as its protein-rich nature aligns with his dietary philosophy. That and he, according to former teammate Medhi Benatia, seldom strays from his plan.

Sharing an anecdote of when Juventus had won a match, the centre-back said that Ronaldo declined the offer of dessert and, instead, went in for a second offering of chicken. Per The Mirror, he said, “No, I don’t want that. I have to take care of my body.” Benatia called.

A Deeper Look into Ronaldo’s Refined Diet

Ronaldo has strictly ruled alcohol out of his diet