Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy age and impress on the field, showcasing his incredible skill in Al-Nassr's match against Abha.

Ronaldo's pass in the buildup to Al-Nassr's goal was a thing of beauty, demonstrating his creativity and technique.

Ronaldo's form at Al-Nassr this season has been outstanding, with 10 goals and 5 assists in just 8 games, proving he is still one of the greatest players of all time.

It doesn't matter how many years go by, Cristiano Ronaldo just doesn't seem to age. The Portuguese superstar has been torching defenders for two decades now and showed he's still capable of doing so in Al-Nassr's match against Abha this week. He's been incredible since joining the Saudi Pro League last year and continued to show his incredible skill for his team as they drew 2-2 on Friday night.

Whether he's scoring fantastic goals or creating marvellous assists, Ronaldo can do it all and while he didn't land a direct goal contribution against Abha, he was still showcasing why he's one of the greatest players of all time. He turned on the style and rolled back the years with a simply sublime pass in the build-up to his side's goal.

It's not the first time he's looked good this season, though, as he's started the campaign in blistering form and is dominating the Saudi Pro League, but who expected otherwise? We certainly didn't.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo's season at Al-Nassr gone so far?

After falling out of favour at Manchester United last year, there were some who speculated whether Ronaldo's days as an elite footballer had come to an end, but he's quickly put those doubts to bed in Saudi Arabia and this season looks to be playing some of his best football yet. Last season he scored 14 goals and carved out two assists in 16 games, but it looks as though he'll be far exceeding those numbers this time around.

In just eight games, the former Real Madrid man has scored 10 goals and created five assists, meaning he's already just one goal contribution shy of last season, despite playing half the amount of games. He's been in devastating form so far, and with all the superstars that have moved to Saudi Arabia this summer, his performances have served as a reminder that he's still the face of the league and will be for the foreseeable future. Sure, he might not have had an assist against Abha, but the pass he played in the buildup was as good as any you'll see all season.

How good was Cristiano Ronaldo's pass in the buildup to Al-Nassr's goal?

While it wasn't the pass that led directly to the goal, Ronaldo's ball was easily the catalyst for the move and an absolute thing of beauty. Picking up the ball on the edge of the area, the Portuguese star pulled off a dazzling backheel, somehow threading the ball through the defence with his back to the goal.

It was a remarkable pass and came just three minutes into the game. His backheel found Marcelo Brozovic who had burst into the area, before he dragged it across the face of the goal to Octavio, and he smashed it past the keeper. It was a delightful way to take the lead and shortly afterwards, Talisca made it 2-0. Unfortunately for Al-Nassr, Abha weren't there to lie down, and they pulled it back to 2-2, sealing the draw with a 92nd minute equaliser.

It was an eventful affair, but Ronaldo's pass is what the world was talking about afterwards. Just sublime from a man closing in on his 39th birthday. Check out the table below to see how Cristiano's form has been at Al-Nassr this season.