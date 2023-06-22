Cristiano Ronaldo asked the camera operator not to get “too close” during his post-match interview because of his “wrinkles”.

The Madeira-born superstar broke another record in Portugal’s 1-0 win over Iceland in their Euro 2024 qualifying match.

He became the first male footballer to achieve 200 caps for a nation and marked the occasion with a winner in the 89th minute.

The narrow victory continued Portugal’s flawless start to their Euro 2024 qualifiers under Roberto Matinez as they now sit at the top of Group J, two points ahead of Slovakia.

The two sides will face off in September to decipher who will take charge at the top, in a game that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will no doubt be looking forward to.

Following the game in Reykjavík, Ronaldo attended to his media duties after grabbing the match-winner and joked that age was beginning to take something of a toll on him.

You can watch the clip of the post-match interview below…

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo jokingly urges the cameraman not to get “too close”

Ronaldo had just netted the decisive goal in a tense match-up and so the last thing he wanted was for the camera to pick out his flaws.

The initial shot was particularly flattering, which prompted the superstar to ask whether the cameraman could back up a little in order to not show his wrinkles.

“Not too close, eh? Too many wrinkles” the 38-year-old joked.

While he may seem capable of continuing his career for years to come, his latest comments may tell the story that his playing days are numbered.

On the face of it, the exchange between the former Madrid man and the camera operator may seem light-hearted, but it may mean the end of his glittering career is coming to an end fairly soon.

One fan joked: “If my goat has wrinkles, I have wrinkles”, while another fan pondered: “How can you hate this guy?”

A third added: “I’m going to miss him so much when he does retire.”

“How can anyone be happy that Ronaldo is getting old? another fan replied.

What’s next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

It was an eventful 2022/23 season for Ronaldo as he departed Manchester United, played in a World Cup, and then ended up in the Middle East earning a staggering salary.

His international duties then beckoned as he has captained Portugal to four wins on the bounce in their quest to qualify for Euro 2024.

Despite netting 14 goals in 19 appearances for his current employers Al-Nassr, they failed to be domestically successful as Al-Ittihad were Saudi Pro League champions.

Now with Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante joining the reigning champions, Ronaldo’s dream of domestic success in the Gulf state next season may be stopped again as Al-Ittihad continue to enrich their squad with proven talent.

On the international side of things, the 200-cap Portugal hero will seek to help progress his nation to the Euros next summer in the hope of emulating their 2016 triumph.