When you have managed the likes of Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Manchester United, you may know a thing or two about what makes an incredible player. For Jose Mourinho, his near-25 years worth of experience at the top of football has meant he has had the privilege of working with some of the very best that the sport has had to offer since the turn of the millennium.

One of those standout names happens to be five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo. The pair worked together during Mourinho's stint in the Spanish capital, with the iconic striker player 164 times for the legendary manager, becoming one of the best to learn from the outspoken coach. Despite the pair winning each other's first La Liga title together, 'the Special One' does not believe that Ronaldo is even in the top three players to ever play the game, with three other superstars being named by the two-time Champions League winner.

Mourinho Names Messi As One of the Greatest Ever Players

Ronaldo was also snubbed in favour of two World Cup winners

Speaking in 2016, the same year that Mourinho was appointed the manager of one of Ronaldo's former clubs in Manchester United, the former Porto boss was asked who he thought was the greatest to ever step foot on a football pitch. With a clear answer, the 61-year-old refrained from naming the famous number seven, instead opting to include his biggest rival:

"For me, the top three players in history are Messi, Pele and Maradona."

Lionel Messi was undoubtedly Ronaldo's greatest nemesis of his career, with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner being the only person alive capable of preventing the Portuguese star from complete dominance both in a collective sense and as an individual. Alongside the Barcelona favourite, Mourinho chose Messi's compatriot, Diego Maradona, and the only person to ever win three World Cups, Pele.

Even after his unfortunate passing in 2022, there has been much competition surrounding the former Santos man and the modern-day poacher. While Ronaldo's record of 901 competitive goals stands as the most in football history, it has often been alleged by Pele and his family members that he continues to reign supreme after he claimed to have found the back of the net over 1200 times. This is despite the fact that only 762 have officially been recognised – something alluded to by Ronaldo recently.

As for the inclusion of Maradona, Mourinho grew up watching the immortal Napoli star and would go on to build a strong relationship with the troubled forward later in his life before he passed away in 2020.

Interestingly, Mourinho's 2016 comments contradict other remarks he made previously, regarding not just CR7, but also his namesake, Ronaldo Nozario. Back in 2023, the Fenerbache coach was quoted by the Mirror as saying that on pure talent, he believed that the 2002 World Cup winner was the greatest ever player. However, ten years prior, it was Cristiano who took the praise, with his then-manager saying:

"He [Ronaldo] is the best. The best in the world, yes. Probably the best ever. I saw Maradona a couple of times. I never saw Pele. But Cristiano is amazing. This man is the best."

Ronaldo Record Under Mourinho

The forward scored 168 goals in 164 games

The two Portuguese icons, who grew up less than 1000km from one another, only worked together once during a three-year spell at Real Madrid. By the time Mourinho arrived in 2010, Ronaldo had already completed his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu following a world-record move from Old Trafford.

His new coach, on the other hand, was riding the wave of his biggest success yet after he managed to guide Inter Milan to an unexpected treble, poetically capping it off with a Champions League victory inside the stadium that was about to become his home. Mourinho was tasked with ending Barcelona and Pep Guardiola's dominance of Spanish football and managed to do so in 2012 when he won his first and only La Liga title. He also lifted the Spanish Cup in 2011, largely thanks to the efforts of his superstar striker.

Under Mourinho's leadership, Ronaldo scored an astonishing 168 goals in 164 games. He also added another 49 assists.

Despite the astonishing figures, it appeared that the relationship between the pair was often fractured, with both suggesting that there is no love lost since their time together





All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 09/09/2024