Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Jr., has shown interest in football and has played in youth ranks for Juventus, Real Madrid, and Manchester United.

Cristiano Jr. has signed a contract with Al-Nassr and will wear the number 7 shirt, just like his father.

While there is interest in Cristiano Jr.'s footballing ability, it's important that he enjoys himself and makes his own decisions about pursuing a career in the sport. Cristiano Ronaldo supports him regardless.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the international leading goalscorer and appearance holder, lives a completely unique life and has become somewhat of a global phenomenon over his illustrious career.

The most followed human being on Instagram with just north of an eye-watering 600 million accounts keeping up to date with his lifestyle, Ronaldo can never simply wander out into public spaces anymore without being mobbed by hundreds of people. It's a complex burden that comes with being one of the most famous athletes to have ever earned a living in sport, and one that also impacts his family too.

How many children does Ronaldo have

Ronaldo is a father to five children with his eldest, Cristiano Jr, having been born on June 17 2010, in the United States of America. y virtue of being the oldest of Ronaldo's children, Cristiano Jr has been put under the most media scrutiny in regard to his potential ambitions in the world of football – but it’s not unfair to say he’s done everything he can to follow in his father’s trophy-ladened footsteps.

When you happen to be the son of arguably the greatest footballer to have ever taken to the pitch, it's only inevitable that fans are going to wonder whether or not those world-beating genes have been passed down the generations. And Cristiano Jr has clearly shown an interest in the beautiful game having competed in the youth ranks for Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United while his father played at the triumvirate of clubs.

Cristiano Jr signs contract with Al-Nassr

Upon his father’s acrimonious exit from Old Trafford, his offspring was also forced to find a new side in order to reach the similar heights hit by Cristiano Sr. Ronaldo moved his family to the Middle East back in January to sign a monumental contract with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr, leaving the beauty of European football behind him.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Cristiano Jr has signed a deal with the Al-Nassr Under-13 side and, of course, he will don the fabled number 7 shirt, a shirt his dad has been synonymous with for season upon season.

The ever-reliable reporter has even suggested that the Saudi Pro League outfit have decided that Ronaldo Jr will train with the Under-15 lads, albeit being the tender age of 13. Whether that is a reflection of his prospects is unknown, but there’s no doubt he will grasp the opportunity with both hands – just like his father would.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo previous revealed that his eldest wants to put off retirement for as long as possible, being quoted saying in 2019, per Goal: “My son tells me, ‘Dad hold on a few more years – I want to play with you.’”

Born in 2010, the youngster still has a long way to go before he starts getting offered professional deals, though with Ronaldo’s fitness levels continuing to defy the laws of physics, don’t be surprised if you see the father and son duo lining up together.

As such, supporters have been hanging off of every last piece of footage to emerge of Cristiano Jr in action as they ponder: will he become a footballing superstar like his dad before him?

And although we can ultimately only gather so much evidence to answer that question either way when he's still a young lad of 13 years old enjoying his childhood and hopefully not taking football too seriously, that still hasn't stopped some football fans from trying their best.

It's evident that, by way of playing for the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, that he is embarking on a career of his own and shouldn’t be too tied down on matching his iconic father’s achievements. Per MailOnline, the teenager has begun his career in an impressive manner as he once plundered 25 goals in an eight-game stint during his time in Turin.

In fact, the interest in Cristiano Jr's footballing ability is so dizzying that a YouTube video titled: 'You Won't Believe How Good Ronaldo Jr Has Become in 2023!' has amassed over four million views since being published on the platform.

That, for the avoidance of doubt, means that it's gone well and truly viral. You can make of it what you will by checking out the compilation for yourself down below:

Watch: Viral video titled: "You Won't Believe How Good Ronaldo Jr Has Become in 2023!"

Most importantly, it looks like Cristiano Jr is enjoying himself and that's ultimately the facet of football that should be channeled, encouraged and nurtured the most for any young boy or girl that age. After all, how many of us were thinking about our careers in much detail at 13 years old? He might be the son of Ronaldo, but that doesn't mean that his love for football necessarily has to translate into a career in the sport.

And could you imagine the pressure if he did indeed chase playing football to a professional standard? All that being said, as the positive title of the montage suggests, Cristiano Jr has clearly got bundles of talent with fascinating insights into his game showcasing a penchant for dribbling and skills not too dissimilar to his old man.

Ronaldo, as any father should do, has admitted that no pressure is on the young shoulders of Cristiano Jr and that playing football is solely his decision.

“I will never pressure him. He will do what he wants,” the 38-year-old previously said, per the Independent. "Also what I want the most for Cristianito and everyone else is that they’re happy and that they choose what they want. I will support in any way.”

So, who knows whether or not Cristiano Jr will one day follow in his father's footsteps, but what we do know is that, for now, enjoyment and self-expression is what it's all about. Good on you, young man.