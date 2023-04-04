Cristiano Ronaldo notched a brace as Al Nassr crushed Al-Adalah on Tuesday evening.

The Portuguese striker was in the starting lineup for the Saudi Pro League match at Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium.

He opened the scoring in the 40th minute.

Al Nassr were given a spot-kick and, as he always does, Ronaldo dispatched his effort with aplomb.

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo's first goal in Al-Adalah vs Al Nassr

Talisica then doubled Al Nassr's lead 10 minutes after half-time.

Ronaldo scored a lovely goal to make it 3-0 to his side in the 66th minute.

The 38-year-old showed an impressive turn of pace to leave an opponent in the dust.

He then fired a fierce left-footed shot at goal and it whizzed into the bottom corner. It was a superb goal and you can view it below...

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo's lovely goal in Al-Adalah v Al Nassr

Talisca netted his second of the evening in the 78th minute to make it 4-0 to the away side.

Ayman Yahya rounded out the scoring in the eighth minute of stoppage-time as Ronaldo and his side cruised to a comfortable 5-0 victory.

What next for Ronaldo and Al Nassr?

Ronaldo has now scored 11 goals in his opening 10 games for Al Nassr.

It's been a brilliant start to life in Saudi Arabia for Ronaldo and he will be looking to continue his great form in Al Nassr's next match against Al Feiha on Sunday April 9.

More to follow...