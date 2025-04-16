The prospect of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi line up in the same team together is one that football fans have pined for throughout their illustrious careers. The two biggest stars in the sport's history, who went toe-to-toe in their prime, wreaking havoc together has often been a pipe dream.

Ronaldo and Messi were the bitterest of rivals during their war to be the best, colliding in La Liga with Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively. Even after the iconic duo left Spain, their rivalry continued, and there is still widespread debate over which of the duo is superior.

"People try and make comparisons about who’s better; just enjoy them, man," was Rio Ferdinand's stance over the 'GOAT' debate between the pair. Only a few players can lay claim to having been teammates of both Ronaldo and Messi, including Carlos Tevez, who is eager to make their link-up happen.

Tevez Wants Ronaldo and Messi To Team Together

The Argentine legend is holding a farewell game