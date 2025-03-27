Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated football for the past two decades. With the pair claiming 13 of the past 16 Ballons d'Or, the sport has never before been gripped by such a rivalry between two players.

Now in the twilight of their careers, however, it's safe to say their best years are behind. Messi currently plays for MLS outfit Inter Miami, while Ronaldo is in the Saudi Pro League playing for Al-Nassr.

That said, the duo are still more than capable of making major headlines. The latest rumours between the two would certainly cause a major stir in the football community, too, with claims suggesting they could potentially become teammates for the first time.

Ronaldo Could Join Messi at Inter Miami

Short-term move on the cards for 2026 Club World Cup