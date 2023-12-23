Highlights Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo were seated next to each other at the 'Day of Reckoning' boxing event in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo appeared unimpressed and serious, while McGregor was cheerful and engaging with others.

The two did, however, eventually get into a seemingly light-hearted exchange talking about their watches.

Whenever there is a big sporting event in Saudi Arabia these days, you can absolutely guarantee to see some superstars out and about. For the 'Day of Reckoning' boxing pay-per-view, it was no different, as Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo were both present and both sitting ringside. In fact, they were put right next to each other!

After making their way into the arena, the legend from the UFC and the legend from football made their way to their seats, before getting familiar with each other ahead of the two main event fights; Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin.

Conor McGregor & Cristiano Ronaldo get familiar

Now, you'd think sitting next to a character like Conor McGregor would be great entertainment and a night full of excitement, but for Cristiano Ronaldo, he didn't look overly impressed to be sat next to the Irishman, with a clip doing the rounds on social media of the pair interacting with other guests around them.

McGregor can be seen looking very happy and cheerful, engaging in conversation with those around him, while Ronaldo looks less than impressed to say the least, cutting a rather serious figure and barely flinching despite having the Notorious jumping around next to him.

Going by this footage, it's going to be a long evening for the Portuguese superstar, but given what usually happens at boxing events, McGregor will eventually get fully engrossed by the action in the ring, meaning he may well forget who he is sitting next to. Either that, or he'll start doing analysis and commentary for the Al-Nassr striker.

Conor McGregor's next few months could be crucial

We all know what is happening with Cristiano Ronaldo right now, he's still making, and more often than not stealing, headlines in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, but there's a lot more uncertainty hanging over the head of his buddy for the evening Conor McGregor.

The Irishman hasn't fought since he broke his leg vs Dustin Poirier, that is a long time ago now, and he isn't getting any younger. He did return to the UFC in some capacity this year, however, featuring as a coach in 'The Ultimate Fighter' and going up against Michael Chandler, who he was meant to fight in his return to the Octagon. That hasn't materialised as of yet.

With UFC 300 early next year, EVERYONE wants to see a certain Conor McGregor on the pay-per-view, with Justin Gaethje being linked, as well as the aforementioned Chandler. For now, however, we simply do not know what is next in the career of the Notorious, but one thing is for sure, it's going to be a crucial year for him and his career.